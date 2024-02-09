S&P 500 taps 5k record, ASX futures to extend bull-flag breakout?

The S&P 500 tapped 5k for the first time ever. But do traders have the appetite to extend its trend heading into the weekend? For now, our focus is on a bull flag pattern on the ASX 1-hour chart.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 9:16 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The S&P 500 posted its smallest daily range of the year, and second smallest since Dec 28th. That particular day marked an interim top. And whilst the S&P 500 tapped the magical 5k level, it was by just a smidgen.

 

We also saw a similarly small-ranged day on Jan 30th which was followed by a 1-day pullback, so I am left wondering if we'll see a retracement on Friday as traders may opt to lighten their load ahead of the weekend. But as mentioned in yesterday’s analysis, futures positioning and pricing suggests a break above 5,000 for the S&P 500 cash index. I mean, did it really come this far to not go further – retracement incoming or not?

 

20240209sp500

 

Market Summary:

  • Fed member Barkin was the latest member to push back on imminent rate cuts, saying “I think it is smart for us to take our time”.
  • The yen was the weakest FX major on Thursday and the US dollar broke its 2-day pullback, allowing USD/JPY to reach a YTD high and hone in on my $150 target
  • The weaker yen along with Wall Street playing with record highs has keeping the 40 to 47-day AUD/JPY cycle in play, which currently estimates its next trough to land between the end of March / beginning of April
  • Gold continues to trade in a choppy range with the past two days effectively closing flat, with an upper wick on Wednesday and lower wick on Thursday.
  • However, gold played very well with two swing-trade ideas on Thursday, but rising into the weekly and monthly pivots before reversing lower and reaching the 2040 target.
  • Oil prices soared higher on headlines that Israel rejected the Gaza ceasefire proposal, fanning fears of a broadening conflict in the Middle East.
  • WTI rude oil rose nearly 3.5% during its best day of the year and stropped just shy of my $77 target – but it shows the potential to continue higher should concerns over a full Middle East conflict continue to rise
  • AUD/USD turned lower and closed back beneath 65c, to keep the downside target of 64c alive.

 

Market Outlook Indices

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

RBA governor Bullock speaks shortly to the Houser of Representatives. I doubt we’ll glean much more from her than already conveyed at this week’s meeting and press conference; inflation remain too high, a hawkish bias remains and it will take some time for CPI to return to their target. That said, any awkward questions can result in slip-ups, and they can move markets. And any hint of dovishness could send AUD/USD lower and the ASX higher.

 

  • 09:30 – RBA governor Bullock speaks before the House of Representatives
  • 14:00 – New Zealand inflation expectations
  • 18:00 – German CPI
  • 00:30 – Canadian employment report
  • 02:30 – BOC Loan Officer Survey

 

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 cash market rose for a second day, although its two-day range is roughly one half of the prior two-day bearish selloff
  • SPI 200 futures were effectively flat overnight, although gains on Wall Street allowed it to recoup earlier losses and close flat (and leave a potential bullish pinbar on the daily chart)
  • Today’s bias for the ASX is bullish and for it to have another crack the January high
  • A bull flag has formed on the 1-hour SPI 200 futures contract which projects a target near 7640 and the Feb 2nd overnight VPOC (most trading volume of the session)
  • Resistance includes 7600, yesterday’s high around 7612 and the 7640 target
  • Bullish can seek dips towards 7588 (overnight VPOC)

20240209asxglance

20240209spi200

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas ASX US 500 SPX 500

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY: What 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Tell Us About Trading Forex
Yesterday 06:25 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Index probes 5K - time for correction?
Yesterday 04:30 PM
DAX analysis: European stocks struggle on mixed earnings, China fears
Yesterday 11:00 AM
Crude oil drifts into pivotal level, bears circle gold: European Open
Yesterday 04:42 AM
Hang Seng’s suspect price action at odds with bullish narratives
Yesterday 01:01 AM
S&P 500 hits record high, futures hint at break above 5,000
February 7, 2024 10:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Research
S&P 500 hits record high, futures hint at break above 5,000
By:
Matt Simpson
February 7, 2024 10:38 PM
    aus_07
    AUD/USD firms post RBA, ASX 200 eyes on China for sentiment
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 6, 2024 10:37 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      USD extends its lead on hot ISM report, RBA up next for AUD, ASX traders
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 5, 2024 10:19 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        USD/JPY bulls eye 152, AUD/USD bears eye 64c: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 4, 2024 10:33 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.