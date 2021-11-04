SoMP Preview and what comes next for the ASX200

Wrapping up a massive week for antipodean markets, the RBA’s Quarterly Statement of Monetary Policy (SoMP) that contains the RBA’s key forecasts is released tomorrow.

November 4, 2021 3:41 PM
Australian flag

The last SoMP was in August, pre extended lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne, and the vaccination rate surge during the quarter.

As a result of the recent bond market turmoil, the statement accompanying Tuesday's RBA interest rate decision included greater detail than usual, stealing much thunder from tomorrow's SoMP.

Below is a comparison of the RBA’s updated forecasts from Tuesday against forecasts from the August SoMP. Perhaps surprisingly, given higher than expected inflation and extended lockdowns, forecasts have changed very little.

GDP

RBA meeting Tuesday

The central forecast is for GDP growth of 3 per cent over 2021 and 5½ per cent and 2½ per cent over the following two years.

August SoMP

GDP growth is expected to be a little over 4 per cent over 2022 and around 2½ per cent over 2023.

Employment

RBA meeting Tuesday

The central forecast is for the unemployment rate to trend lower over the next couple of years, reaching 4¼ per cent at the end of 2022 and 4 per cent at the end of 2023.

August SoMP

The central forecast is for the employment rate to reach 4 ¼ percent by the end of 2022 and 4 percent at the end of 2023.

Inflation

RBA meeting Tuesday

The central forecast is for underlying inflation of around 2¼ per cent over 2021 and 2022 and 2½ per cent over 2023.

August SoMP

In underlying terms, inflation is expected to be 1¾ per cent over 2022 and 2¼ per cent over 2023. 

Therefore, the real interest will not be in the details but an explanation of why forecasts have changed so little despite all that has happened and the cajoling of the bond market.

 

Turning now to the ASX200. As viewed on the chart below, after four consecutive tests of the support near 7310 (from the top of the broken trend channel), the ASX200 spring boarded higher yesterday and built on those gains today.

Providing the ASX200 holds above the support from the quadruple low 7310 area, we remain bullish, looking for a retest of the August 7632 high, with scope towards 7750 into year-end.

ASX200 daily chart Nov 4th

 

 

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of November 4th, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

 

 

 

Related tags: RBA Central Bank Stocks Stock Index

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest RBA articles

Uptrend
AUD/USD Forecast: Hawkish RBA Cut Keeps Aussie Dollar Bulls in Play
By:
David Scutt
February 18, 2025 04:17 AM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    AUD/USD Eyes January High Ahead of RBA Rate Decision
    By:
    David Song
    February 12, 2025 08:25 PM
      aus_08
      AUD/USD weekly outlook: Upside may be capped, but a cycle low could be in
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 9, 2025 11:52 PM
        aus_02
        AUD/USD, ASX 200: Inflation Miss Sets Stage for First RBA Rate Cut Since 2020
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 29, 2025 01:51 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.