RBA Leaves Rates Unchanged Aussie bid

February 5, 2020 3:00 AM
1 views

RBA Leaves Rates Unchanged; Aussie bid

The RBA left rates unchanged yesterday at 0.75%, as expected.  The labor market and strong housing market allowed the RBA to maintain rates (HIA New Home Sales (MoM) for DEC was 2% vs -2.5% expected before the RBA Meeting).   Good economic data has given the RBA a luxury that most other Central Banks don’t have, time.  As we discussed yesterday in the RBA Preview, the economic data was going to be the easy part of their decision.   However, with new events since the last RBA meeting, the RBA needed to address how they would deal with them, if they needed to at all.  Since the RBA meeting on December 3rd, 2019,  the US-China trade deal was agreed to and signed, there were wildfires throughout Australia, and there was the development and spread of the Coronavirus.  By leaving rates unchanged, the RBA can now see how these events will begin to unfold.  Will the Coronavirus be contained?  Will China have to cut demand?  Will the wildfire stimulus economic growth?  The Central Bank now has the luxury of time to see how these develop.   In the accompanying statement, the RBA said they see a move perhaps in Q2.   

The markets viewed China’s measures to provide support and disaster relief for the Coronavirus as enough to begin putting risk back on.  Combine that with the RBA’s decision to leave rates unchanged, and the Australian Dollar went bid as well.  As we have been discussing, the AUD/USD has been sitting on support at .6670, which if broken, would have been lows not seen since 2009.  The pair rallied off support and is currently trading at horizontal resistance near .6740.  If  the pair breaks through there, it can run up to .6800, which is the top trendline of the downward sloping channel from mid-2018.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

AUD/JPY is another pair which is rallying hard with the risk on move after bouncing from support.  The pair had been in a rising wedge since mid-August 2019, before breaking lower on January 23rd, breaking the 200 Day Moving Average at 74.68.  On January 27th, AUD/JPY gapped lower from 74.54 down to 74.18 on Coronavirus fears and traded down as low as 72.45.  This level is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows on August 26th, 2019 to the highs on December 27th.  Today, the pair bounced almost 1.5%  to 73.75.  Resistance is above at the gap and the 200 Day Moving average near 74.20/74.45.  Support seems a mile below near the 72.45 level.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

It will be important to determine if there is follow through tomorrow from these moves higher in the Aussie pairs, or if this is going to just be another opportunity to sell the bounce.  But with the RBA on hold, and if there is continued risk-on, Aussie pairs could remain bid!


Related tags: Dollar Interest rates Trade War Australia USD China Forex Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
August 4, 2023 10:43 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
August 4, 2023 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
August 4, 2023 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
August 4, 2023 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
August 4, 2023 11:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
    jobs_04
    Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 3, 2023 03:24 PM
      Dollar outlook: DXY, USD/CHF and USD/JPY analysis ahead of CPI
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 12, 2023 11:30 AM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 7, 2023 11:16 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.