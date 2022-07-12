Oil takes a hit as recession and Covid fears loom

The German ZEW and the continued on again/off again lockdowns in China are contributing to fears of a global slowdown or recession.

July 13, 2022 2:08 AM

The German ZEW was the latest report to send recession fears through the commodities markets, knocking Crude Oil $7 lower, back below the psychological $100 level in WTI Crude Oil. The headline print was -53.8 vs an expectation of -38.3 and a June print of -28.  This was the lowest level since December 2011.  The Current Conditions component of the ZEW for July was -45.8 vs -34.5 expected and -27.6 in June. The ECB will be raising rates at its July meeting, it is just a question of “by how much?”.  At the last ECB meeting, the Committee committed to a 25bps hike, however some are speculating it may be 50bps.  Worse data combined with rate hikes are leading to fears of a slowdown throughout Europe, which would decrease the demand for oil.  Lower demand means lower prices.

What are economic indicators?

The other main factor causing lower oil prices recently is the continued fluidity of the coronavirus situation in China.  China continues to maintain a zero-Covid policy.  Therefore, China continues to lockdown cities when Covid cases are on the rise.  Many areas in Shanghai have gone back under lockdown or placed under restrictions, as the city has seen cases rise to the highest level since May.  Macau went under lockdown for a week, forcing casinos to close their doors.  Even Wungang City is under lockdown for 3 days after just 1 positive Covid case was discovered.  These lockdowns are contributing to fears of a global slowdown or even recession.

How to start oil trading

After attempting to test the March 8th highs, WTI Crude Oil reversed and moved lower.  Crude could only get as high as 123.66 on June 14th.  Oil then began falling, and last week it reached a low of 95.13. just beneath the 50% retracement level from the lows of December 2nd, 2021 to the highs of March 8th, as well as, horizontal support.  Crude then bounced into horizontal resistance near 105.09 and began falling again.  Today Crude Oil is testing the recent lows from last week. At the time of this writing, oil is down $7, below 96.50.

20220712 wti daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade WTI Crude Oil now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, US OIL has been moving lower in an orderly channel since June 14th.  Crude Oil is approaching last week’s low of 95.09, as well as the previously mentioned 50% retracement level and horizontal support.  If price can break lower, then next level is a confluence of support at the bottom trendline of the channel and horizontal support between 92.50/92.96. Below there, price can fall to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the recently mentioned timeframe at 88.04!  However, if support holds, first resistance is at the lows of July 11th near 100.88.  Above there price can move to the July 8th highs at 105.09, then the top trendline of the channel near 108.00.

20220712 wti 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The German ZEW and the continued on again/off again lockdowns in China are contributing to fears of a global slowdown or recession.  As a result, the perception of a lack of demand is causing WTI Crude Oil to move lower.  If the recession fears continue, watch for Crude oil to move lower.

Learn more about oil trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Commodities WTI Coronavirus recession

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
February 4, 2024 07:00 AM
USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:32 AM
The USD dollar could take its cue from Powell’s 60-minute interview: The Week Ahead
Today 02:58 AM
AUD/USD rebound provides opportunity for bears to reset shorts
Yesterday 11:44 PM
EUR/USD holds key support ahead of NFP, US dollar on the ropes
Yesterday 10:27 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: More volatility ahead with Apple, Amazon and Meta earnings on tap
Yesterday 04:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

aus_02
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
By:
Matt Simpson
February 4, 2024 07:00 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    EUR/USD holds key support ahead of NFP, US dollar on the ropes
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:27 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: More volatility ahead with Apple, Amazon and Meta earnings on tap
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 04:30 PM
        gold_08
        Gold outlook dimmed following hawkish FOMC
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 10:37 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.