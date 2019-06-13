NZD Plummets With Recessionary Signs From PMI

A worrying data set from PMI and risk aversion for FX markets sees NZD/JPY on the cusp of breaking to new lows.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 14, 2019 9:12 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

A worrying data set from PMI and risk aversion for FX markets sees NZD/JPY on the cusp of breaking to new lows.

Manufacturing PMI expanded at its slowest rate since December 2012. At a mere 50.2, it is close to contraction and, whilst we could hope this is just a blip, its 12-month average points markedly lower to suggest their business cycle has most likely peaked.  


There are also some worrying signs of weakness within the sub-indices:

  • New orders are expanding at their lowest rate since December 2017 and close to contraction
  • Employment has contracted, and at its fastest rate since September 2016
  • Production contracted for the first time since May 2015, and at its fastest in 7 years
  • All trends are pointing lower to suggest NZ could be headed for a recession

However, these are leading indicators and will take time to filter through to the economy (and eventually weigh on growth). Yet as markets are forward looking, they’re acting now and pushing NZD markedly lower. Furthermore, any weakness in NZ (and visa versa) tends to have an impact their neighbours Australia, which has seen their US-10 year crash to a new historical low of just 1.37%.


There’s a slight risk-off vibe on FX markets surrounding Middle East tensions (even if stocks are shrugging them off, for now) which is weighing on NZD/JPY and AUD/JPY. That NZ saw such shocking PMI today makes NZD the weakest major by an easy margin.

  • We can see on the daily chart that the trend structure is firmly bearish. A bearish engulfing candle marked a prominent swing high at a resistance zone and, at the time of writing, NZD/JPY is on the cusp of testing its cycle low. Moreover, bearish momentum suggests a downside break could be imminent.
  • Whilst support could give way at any moment, we consider fading into minor rallies below the 38.2% retracement level and targeting the 2019 lows. Even if sentiment surrounding Iran were to reverse, it doesn’t remove issue of weak domestic data and likely calls for RBNZ to cut and follow a dovish RBA in lockstep.

Related Analysis:
NZD/CAD Could Be Gearing Up For A 300 Pip-Slide
AU Unemployment Miss Drives The Aussie Lower | AUD/USD, AUD/JPY




Related tags: Construction PMI New Zealand Forex

Latest market news

View more
If USD/CNH is the canary in the coalmine, USD/JPY might be in trouble
Today 06:12 AM
USD/JPY forecast: 151 seems plausible, 152 may be a stretch
Today 12:21 AM
Gold rises on renewed Fed-cut bets, crude oil falters at resistance
Yesterday 10:27 PM
Gold analysis: Short-term outlook remains murky despite bounce
Yesterday 03:30 PM
NVDA Earnings Preview: Nasdaq 100 Vulnerable Ahead of AI Darling Nvidia’s Results
Yesterday 02:53 PM
DAX outlook: German index aims to reach new highs
Yesterday 11:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Construction PMI articles

multiple currencies
GBP/USD Trading at Key Level
By:
May 6, 2020 12:05 PM
    FTSE on a downward path
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    September 4, 2018 12:13 PM
      Trade headwinds build
      By:
      Global author
      June 4, 2018 10:00 AM
        china_05
        If USD/CNH is the canary in the coalmine, USD/JPY might be in trouble
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Today 06:12 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.