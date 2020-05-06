GBPUSD Trading at Key Level

GBP/USD had been falling since Friday.

May 6, 2020 10:05 PM

GBP/USD Trading at Key Level

The Construction PMI earlier out of the UK was horrible. The reading was 8.2 vs an expectation of 22, and a reading of 39.3 for March.  This was the worst ever reading for the survey. Obviously, this was due to the (nearly) complete stoppage of work for the construction industry for the last month because of the coronavirus. 

GBP/USD had been falling since Friday.  On Thursday, the pair tested recent highs at 1.2643 only to reverse and move lower on Friday, which resulted in 2 failed breakout attempts above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs on March 9th to the lows on March 29th, near 1.2510.  Recall that there was a good deal of US Dollar selling into month end, which most likely contributed to the run higher in GBP/USD.  The pair is currently trading in a rising triangle formation, which would typically break to the upside.  However, GBP/USD is currently trading near the upward sloping trendline of the triangle and if price breaks lower, the pattern will be negated.

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

If GBP/USD does break lower, it sets up a possible double top.  The neckline would be the recent low from April 21st near 1.2250.  A break of the neckline would target 1.1860, which is near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the March 19th lows to the April 30th highs.  First resistance above is at 1.2400.

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

Conversely, if GBP/USD does hold the rising trendline and move higher above 1.2643, than the rising triangle pattern will have held and would target near 1.3550!  The psychological level of 1.3000 and the March 9th highs at 1.3210 would be next resistance levels above.

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

One very important factor to consider when looking at this pair is the Bank of England (BOE) interest rate decision meeting on Thursday.  As with other central banks, expectations are for unchanged.  The prevailing factors from the meeting with be statement (how dovish will they be?) and the guidance (when does the committee believe the economy will begin to get better?).  With the selloff the last few days in GBP/USD, it appears traders are looking for a more dovish tone.


Related tags: GBP USD Construction PMI Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY: Difficult for Fed to abandon higher for longer with no new data for guidance
Yesterday 11:39 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: 4-Month high for AUD, yet resistance looms
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Crude oil weekly forecast: WTI range under threat as bullish momentum builds
Yesterday 02:00 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Cable on verge of big breakout
May 18, 2024 08:00 PM
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Nears Record Highs as “Year of Metals” Continues
May 18, 2024 08:00 AM
Equities weekly forecast: Nvidia, Zoom, Target
May 18, 2024 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

united_kingdom_03
GBPUSD Analysis: Economic Optimism Meets Dovish BOE Outlook
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
May 7, 2024 12:26 PM
    Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
    British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
    By:
    James Stanley
    May 4, 2024 08:00 PM
      united_kingdom_02
      GBP/USD forecast: Seasonality favours April, particularly from the 8th
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 3, 2024 02:49 AM
        Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
        British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
        By:
        James Stanley
        March 29, 2024 10:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.