AU Unemployment Miss Drives The Aussie Lower

Unemployment may have remained steady but, it’s not on track for RBA’s target which is seeing a rise in calls for RBA to cut in July.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 13, 2019 8:40 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Unemployment may have remained steady but, it’s not on track for RBA’s target which is seeing a rise in calls for RBA to cut in July.


Today was really all about the unemployment rate, which remained steady at 5.2% but missed expectations to fall to 5.1%. Were it not for the fact that RBA have target 5% by end of Q2, this may have been OK. But as markets were already pricing at 50% chance of a July cut yesterday, we suspect today’s employment data could tip the scales towards a July cut by the close of today. We can see unemployment rising against RBA’s SOMP forecast and, with it pencilled in to drop to 4.8% by June 2021, further rises with unemployment will only hear calls for further cuts and sooner.


AUD is currently today’s weakest major with AUD/JPY being today’s biggest mover (and loser). We can see on the daily chart that AUD/JPY has just broken to its lowest level since January’s flash crash, in a bid to breakout of a sideways correction pattern. Moreover, a prominent swing high has formed with Monday’s bearish engulfing bar. The 74.55 low makes an obvious, near-term target, although we expect AUD/JPY to break beneath the July 2016 low after an initial bounce, given the strength of bearish momentum leading into the correction.




As for AUD/USD, the retracement line and 0.6938 pivotal support level gave way ahead of the meeting (with the latter acting as today’s high). Currently at a 9-day low, momentum favours the bear-camp so we’d prefer to sell into intraday rallies and target key support levels.



Related tags: Australia Forex

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
Today 11:33 PM
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breakdown Pulls Back as USD Holds 105
Today 07:29 PM
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: Cracks in the Index Uptrends?
Today 04:06 PM
USD/JPY analysis: US dollar rally not over yet
Today 03:00 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Hawkish Lagarde underpins euro ahead of key US data
Today 10:55 AM
Gold, crude oil looking heavy despite reversal in bond yields, US dollar
Today 05:46 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia articles

aus_05
AUD/JPY falters at key highs once more as AU unemployment rises
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:19 AM
    aus_05
    Australia’s ASX 200 vulnerable on shakeout of soft-landing bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 02:44 AM
      aus_04
      AUD/USD weekly outlook: US inflation, AU jobs figures to drive AUD
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 11, 2024 08:00 PM
        aus_05
        AUD/USD upside hamstrung by Australia’s stretched consumer
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 6, 2024 01:04 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.