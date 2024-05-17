AUD/USD, ASX 200 eye a solid close for the week: Asian Open

US data was mixed overnight, which saw the probability of a June cut by the Fed dip back below 50%, according to Fed fund futures

Whilst building permits, housing starts and the Philadelphia manufacturing index were lower, the import price index – a gauge of inflation – rose 0.9% m/m compared with 0.2% expected, or 1.1% compared to 0.4% previously

Wall Street indices came out of the gate with confidence to see all three major indices hit new highs and the Dow Jones tap 40k for the first time on record, yet gains were short lived with the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones all closing slightly lower for the day

The US dollar index recoup some of Wednesday’s heavy losses after finding support around the 104 handle and December trendline

We essentially saw all FX major retrace against Wednesday’s moves to various degrees, none of which seriously threatens the potential bearishness of the US dollar if incoming economic data continues to soften on aggregate

USD/JPY closed back above 155 after finding support just below our 154 target, EUR/USD handed back earlier gains after failing to quite reach the 1.09 handle and USD/CHF rebounded strongly after a false break of the 0.9 handle.

A Reuters poll showed that 53% of economists expect the BOE to cut rate by 25bp in August, 39% estimate June

This comes ahead of a key inflation report for the UK next week, which could be the decider as to whether the BOE will opt for a June or August cut

RBA cash rate futures slowly began repricing the potential for an RBA cut this year after the ABS labour market report showed unemployment rose to 4.1% for the second time in four years, and the prior print was upwardly revised to 3.9% from 3.8% previously