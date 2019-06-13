Equity Handover: US Stocks Shrug Off Middle East Tensions





US indices closed marginally higher, shrugging off geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Crude oil spiked 4% after an attack on two ships in the critical Strait of Hormuz, though it pared the gains to under 2% by the end of the day.

Energy stocks (XLE) were still the strongest sector on the day; Health Care (XLV) was the weakest.

In terms of macroeconomic events, traders are looking ahead to a series of economic reports out of China, as well as US retail sales tomorrow.

Stocks on the move: Walt Disney (DIS) rose 4% on an upgrade from Morgan Stanley Retailer RH (RH) surged 18% after reporting better-than-expected earnings DryShips (DRYS) rallied 23% on news that it received a buyout offer from SPII Holdings CrowdStrike (CRWD) gained another 19% to trade near $69 on its second day of trading, leaving shares up nearly 100% from yesterday’s IPO price of $34.



