NFP Better Than Expected However has Little Effect

The Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) data for February was much better than expected.

March 6, 2020 9:08 PM

NFP Better Than Expected, However has Little Effect

The Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) data for February was much better than expected, coming in with 273,000 jobs created vs a revised January number to 273,000 (from 225,000) as well.  In addition, the unemployment rate declined to 3.5% in February from 3.6% in January.  Average hourly earnings were as expected at 0.3% while average weekly hours worked upticked slightly to 34.4.

Although jobs data has been 250,000+ for 3 of the last 4 months, it will most likely mean little to the Fed at the FOMC meeting on March 18th.  As long as the jobs market is holding up well, the main focus for the Fed will be containing the economic fallout from the coronavirus.  Employment data going forward will be key.  What will the employment data look like in Q2?  Will airlines have to lay off employees because people are traveling less?  Many companies have already halted international travel because of the coronavirus.   Can cruise lines survive with less people booking trips?  Will postal workers and delivery people need to be laid off because they may have to halt service due to mail and boxes being contaminated?  These are all issues that will be watched over the course of the next quarter in the employment data.   The Fed is aware that cutting rates will not stop people from getting the coronavirus.  However, cutting rates, along with fiscal stimulus, will help service and travel companies survive the downtick in the global economy.

Markets were mostly unchanged on the release of the NFP data.  Traders know that employment is not the main issue at the moment.  Despite the much better data, the DXY traded within a 15-pip range after the release. 

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

As my colleague Matt pointed out earlier, the DXY is currently sitting on massive support between 95.75 and 96.00.  Stock were nearly unchanged as well.  Watch the headlines for coronavirus and Fed updates to help determine direction ahead of the weekend.


Related tags: Dollar Forex Indices USD Central Bank Coronavirus Fed FOMC NFP

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.