FOMC meeting preview: Traders looking for 75bps, Powell’s presser key

If the FOMC does, in fact, opt for a 75bps interest rate hike, Fed Chairman Powell’s accompanying press conference will likely have a bigger market impact than the decision itself...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
July 26, 2022 12:46 AM
federal reserve stamp
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

When is the FOMC monetary policy meeting?

The Federal Reserve’s policymaking body will conclude its 2-day meeting on Wednesday, July 27, with an updated monetary policy statement scheduled for release at 2:00pm ET and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference set to kick off at 2:30pm ET. There will be no updated economic projections at this meeting.

What are traders expecting from the FOMC?

According to the CME’s FedWatch tool, traders are pricing in about a 3-in-4 chance of a 75bps (0.75%) interest rate hike and a ~23% likelihood of a full 100bps (1.00%) increase:

cmefedwatch07252022

Source: CME FedWatch

FOMC meeting preview

At its last meeting, the FOMC hiked its benchmark Fed Funds rate by 75bps, its largest interest rate increase since 1994, to the current 1.50-1.75% range as it continued its fight to tame inflation while navigating slowing economic growth.

Based on the recent (lagging) economic data, that battle is going poorly: Over the last couple of weeks, traders learned that US inflation rose to 9.1% year-over-year, its highest rate in over four decades, while Friday’s Markit Services PMI report, a key gauge of current economic activity, fell to 47.0, well in outright contractionary territory. Meanwhile, Thursday’s first estimate of Q2 GDP may show that the US economy contracted for its second straight quarter, the colloquial definition of a recession. Put simply, Jerome Powell and company have a lot to juggle at the moment.

Notably, there have been some potentially positive signs for the consumer over the last few weeks. Most importantly, gasoline prices, the tip of the inflation spear for average Americans, have now been falling for six straight weeks. While the Fed claims to focus more on “core” inflation measures that filter out food and energy prices, the central bank is concerned about the outsized impact gas prices have on consumer psyches and expectations for future price pressures, so the FOMC is undoubtedly still watching prices at the pump closely.

Between declining gasoline (and other commodity) prices and slowing economic growth, it’s hard to picture a 100bps interest rate hike this week. For what it’s worth, the newly anointed “Fed Whisperer” at the Wall Street Journal, Nick Timiraos, recently stated that “Federal Reserve officials have signaled they are likely to raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage point… A 0.75-point rate rise could allow officials to signal their ability to maintain that historically aggressive pace if demand and inflation stay hot or to moderate their increases if they see progress in slowing inflation and economic activity.” With economic activity slowing further and increasing evidence that inflation may be peaking, the Fed will likely stick to that script on Wednesday.

If the FOMC does, in fact, opt for a 75bps interest rate hike, Fed Chairman Powell’s accompanying press conference will likely have a bigger market impact than the decision itself. If the Chairman emphasizes the risks of a recession and downplays ongoing price pressures, traders will take the hint that rate increases may slow as we head into Q4, with a potential pause to the tightening cycle on the table in Q1. This scenario would likely be bullish for risk assets like stocks at the expense of safe haven assets like bonds and the US dollar. On the other hand, if Powell focuses exclusively on getting inflation under control with no mention of economic growth, it would suggest elevated odds of continued rate hikes in the coming months, likely boosting the greenback and sniffing out the nascent bounce in equity indices.

1CIDXY07252022

Source: StoneX, TradingView

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Fed FOMC Powell Interest rates

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Fed articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
    multiple currencies
    USD/MXN Analysis: The Mexican Peso Maintains Neutrality Amid Possible New Tariffs
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 13, 2025 07:29 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Update: XAU/USD Pulls Back Ahead of CPI Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 11, 2025 05:19 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        EUR/USD Recovers as Chair Powell Remains Willing to Adjust Policy
        By:
        David Song
        February 11, 2025 04:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.