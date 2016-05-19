fed inspired volatility a silver lining for precious metals 2662432016

Gold and silver prices have taken a big plunge on the back of falling bond prices and rallying US dollar since the release of the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 20, 2016 2:40 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold and silver prices have taken a big plunge on the back of falling bond prices and rallying US dollar since the release of the FOMC’s last policy meeting minutes on Wednesday and the accompanying hawkish commentary from several Fed officials. All of a sudden the implied probability of a June rate hike, which had been sub-10 per cent a few days ago, has now risen to almost 75 per cent. This basically has diminished the appetite for low and non-interest-baring assets like the euro and gold respectively.

But is the market overreacting to all this? After all, the FOMC was apparently less concerned about the economic impact of a rate rise because of a slightly weaker dollar, stronger equity markets and better financial conditions overall. But since the April meeting, the dollar had already appreciated a little and now that it has gained more noticeably and the stock markets have fallen, don’t be surprised if the Fed starts to talk down the prospects of a June rate hike in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, this is what the markets have been reduced to!

But as far as precious metals are concerned, it is not just the volatility in the dollar that impacts their prices. Certainly, the price of gold in euros has been able to hold its own relatively well although it too has weakened over the past two days. But should the stock markets fall further on rate rise concerns or on renewed anxieties over Britain potentially leaving the European Union then demand for safe haven assets could increase once again.

So just because they are down now, precious metals are by no means out. Indeed, this weakness in gold and silver prices could provide fresh opportunities for investors to pick up the metals at “cheaper” prices – especially with silver now testing a major support level as discussed below.

Technical outlook: Silver arrives at major support

As we reported the possibility earlier this week (in a report aptly-titled “Silver set for a sharp move, but which direction?”) the metal broke down below key short-term supports to drop to the key $16.15-$16.35 area today. As can be seen from the updated chart, below, this area marks the point of origin of the breakout from earlier this year. Once resistance, this area could now turn into support and lead to a rebound towards resistance at $16.75, $17.00 or potentially a lot higher over time.

However, if the selling pressure persists now and silver goes on to take out the abovementioned $16.15-16.35 range then a deeper correction could be on the way. In this potential scenario, silver’s next stop could be at the bullish trend line, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $15.30 or even the 200-day moving average at $15.10/15 area.

16.05.19 slvr

Related tags: Fed Federal Reserve FOMC Gold Precious Metals market Silver trading

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Fed articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
    multiple currencies
    USD/MXN Analysis: The Mexican Peso Maintains Neutrality Amid Possible New Tariffs
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 13, 2025 07:29 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Update: XAU/USD Pulls Back Ahead of CPI Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 11, 2025 05:19 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        EUR/USD Recovers as Chair Powell Remains Willing to Adjust Policy
        By:
        David Song
        February 11, 2025 04:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.