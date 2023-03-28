European Open: WTI back above $70, yen remains firm

Competing themes has seen oil prices rally thanks to risk-on sentiment, yet the yen is the strongest major likely due to the repatriation trade

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 28, 2023 3:21 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 62 points (0.89%) and currently trades at 7,024.00
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -23.41 points (-0.09%) and currently trades at 27,454.31
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 139.76 points (0.71%) and currently trades at 19,707.45
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -7.88 points (-0.06%) and currently trades at 13,033.58

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 20 points (0.27%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,491.77
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 13 points (0.32%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,177.62
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 49 points (0.32%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,176.68

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 51 points (0.16%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 6.5 points (0.16%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 22 points (0.17%)
20230328moversCI

 

  • The Fed’s Jefferson warned that they’re keeping an eye on the “potential distributional aspects” of deposits moving cash from smaller to larger banks, as it “could have a disproportionate impact on small businesses”.
  • The yen was the strongest major overnight, which we suspect could be to do with the repatriation trade for Japanese firms leading into the end of the fiscal year, and announcement of ¥22 trillion fiscal stimulus program from Japan’s Finance Minister
  • The US dollar was the weakest major as it lost some of its safe-haven appeal thanks to yesterday’s risk-on session
  • Australian retail sales grew just 0.2% in February, further backing the odds that the RBA will pause their tightening cycle in April
  • BOE members including Andrew Bailey, Sam Woods and David Ramsden are speaking at the Treasury Select Committee hearing on Silicon Valley Bank, although this is more likely to be a formality now that SVB are to be purchased by Citizen, thanks to US authorities expanding a lending facility to boost balance sheets for regional banks
  • Whilst ECB members Enira and Lagarde also speak, they do not appear to be monetary policy related looking at their speech titles
  • Fed member Barr is to testify to congress on the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, although his pre-prepared remarks say it failed due to mismanagement, they were too late to address their issues and that US banks remain sound

 

Will it be another grim consumer sentiment survey from the US Conference Board?

20230328consumerconfidence

The Conference Board measure of consumer confidence is released at 15:00, which tends to be the more optimistic when compared with the University of Michigan read. Whilst Feb’s survey indicated a higher ‘present situation’ read, the ‘expectations index’ fell to 69.7 – which is quite far below the 80 threshold which tends to signal recessions. That said, it has remained below the recessionary threshold for 11 of the past 12 months, so is this the exception?

 

WTI crude 1-hour chart:

20230328wtiCI

Oil prices have clearly benefitted from the improved sentiment, with WTI now back above $70 as if noting happened. It also broke above the 74.40 area which provided support in January and February, and prices are trading within a very tight consolidation around yesterday’s high.

Whilst this leaves the potential for a bullish breakout, such small consolidations are prone to spikes before the momentum move really takes off. So we are equally open to the potential for a pullback as we are continued gains (although probably leaning closer to a pullback).

The weekly R1 pivot sits around the Jan / Feb low, and is the first line of defence for bulls to defend, a break of which brings last week’s high and the daily pivot into focus around 71.67.

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT+1)

20230328calendarGMT

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas WTI WTI/USD Oil Commodities

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, USD/JPY, VIX, gold analysis from the weekly COT report
Today 02:47 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie to take its cue from sentiment
Yesterday 06:00 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Ahead
Yesterday 01:00 PM
EUR/USD outlook: PMIs, US GDP and Core PCE to set FX tone
Yesterday 03:00 AM
Politics Drive Strong Week for Bitcoin, Ethereum - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (July 20 2024)
July 20, 2024 07:00 AM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls further from its record high, Netflix gains
July 19, 2024 01:23 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Market trader analysing data
EUR/USD outlook: PMIs, US GDP and Core PCE to set FX tone
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:00 AM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD Forecast: Forex Friday - July 19, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 19, 2024 01:00 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD, copper dragged lower with sentiment, higher US dollar
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 19, 2024 01:53 AM
        stocks_02
        VIX surges, Wall Street extends losses, ASX futures tumble
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 18, 2024 11:14 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.