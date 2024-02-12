EUR/USD weekly reversal signals potential directional shift

US economic exceptionalism is back. US bond yields are rising as Fed rate cut bets are slashed. For an economic block with so much pessimism factored into the outlook, it’s a backdrop in which EUR/USD should be getting battered. But it’s not.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 3:20 PM
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • EUR/USD bounced last week, recovering after briefly falling below uptrend support
  • The onus is now on the US data to justify the rapid unwinding of Fed rate cut bets. In contrast, sentiment towards the euro area remains weak.

US economic exceptionalism is back. US bond yields are rising as Fed rate cut bets are slashed. For an economic block with so much pessimism factored into the outlook, it’s a backdrop in which EUR/USD should be getting battered. But it’s not.

EUR/USD bounces after dip below uptrend support

As the weekly chart below shows, while EUR/USD is down a few big figures this year, the unwind has been orderly despite the divergence in attitudes towards the US and euro area outlooks. Importantly, having broken uptrend support dating back to late 2022 last week, bulls managed push the price back above by the close on Friday, generating a bullish hammer candle which may get a few traders thinking about the potential for a reversal.

eurusd Feb 12

While the 50-week moving average sits just above the price, the market has shown some disinterest in the level recently, differentiating it from prior periods. Given the constructive price action last week and proximity to long-running uptrend support, the trade setup for establishing longs around these levels looks decent into what is another risk-laden week for the pair.

EUR/USD risk-reward skewed to upside

With a stop placed below last week’s low of 1.0723 for protection, traders could target a push towards 1.1125 – the high printed in late December – with only minor resistance around big figures in between likely to stand in the way.

Market Outlook EUR/USD

A lot is expected from the USD but not EUR

From a fundamental perspective, having repriced Fed easing expectations so aggressively, it’s now up to the data to confirm the newfound optimism. Economic resilience is expected, as are pushbacks against early and deep rate cuts from Fed officials. In contrast, sentiment towards the eurozone is recessionary even though economic data across the bloc is topping expectations at the most prevalent rate since April 2023, according to Citigroup’s surprise index.

There’s a lot expected from the USD but not from the EUR.

eur surprises

Source: Refinitiv 

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: EUR USD FX USD FOMC

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, US dollar, Dow Jones, crude oil analysis: COT report
Today 03:11 AM
US bond yields threatening to break higher in blow to soft landing beneficiaries
Today 12:39 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: US inflation, AU jobs figures to drive AUD
Yesterday 08:00 PM
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: MSFT, NVDA, and TSLA Power Indices to Record Highs
Yesterday 01:00 PM
Crude oil outlook: What now after a volatile two weeks?
Yesterday 06:00 AM
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
February 10, 2024 09:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR USD articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 9, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 9, 2024 10:50 AM
    Federal reserve building close-up
    EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY: What 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Tell Us About Trading Forex
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 8, 2024 06:25 PM
      Forex trading
      Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 7, 2024 03:30 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD and US Dollar analysis: Technical Tuesday – February 6, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 6, 2024 11:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.