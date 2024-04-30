EUR/USD price action warns of downside risk ahead of key inflation and growth data

EUR/USD looks tired ahead of key inflation and GDP data from the continent later Tuesday, struggling to hold the gains which took it to two-week highs on Friday.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 4:10 PM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • EUR/USD looks tired on the charts despite remaining in a slight uptrend
  • Key Eurozone inflation and GDP data will be released on Tuesday
  • USD event risk ramps up from Wednesday
  • Selling rallies in EUR/USD preferred near-term

EUR/USD staggering and soggy

EUR/USD looks tired ahead of key inflation and GDP data from the continent later Tuesday, struggling to hold the gains which took it to two-week highs on Friday.

The EUR/USD four hourly chart reminds me of a boxer who’s just crawled off the mat after being hit flush on the jaw, staggering around without really going anywhere. With the price struggling to find traction above 1.0731 and momentum indicators swinging lower, you get the sense it could easily find the canvas again without a meaningful positive surprise to counteract US dollar strength.

eurusd apr 30

Eurozone data preview

Markets expect underlying Eurozone inflation to grow 2.6% from a year earlier, above the ECB’s 2% target but down from 2.9% in March. Following Germany’s inflation data released on Monday, the risks for the regional flash estimate are arguably skewed to the upside, especially when other indicators suggest periphery nations may be performing better than the Germany economy right now.

On growth, flash Q1 GDP is expected to show activity grew 0.1%, leaving the increase in a year earlier at 0.2%. While still anemic, such an outcome would be an improvement on the flat quarterly outcome in the final three months of 2024.

USD event risk ramps from Wednesday

While there is plenty of US data out later in the session, everything will be overshadowed by payrolls, PMIs, Treasury refunding details and the Fed decision later in the week, meaning the near-term price performance may be dictated by the European side of the relative economic performance equation, along with last minute month-end flows.

On the downside, 1.0680 and support from 1.0632 are levels to watch. On the topside, probes above 1.0731 towards 1.0753 have not lasted long over the past week.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas FX EUR USD

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 forecast: The ‘downside’ to selling in May and going away
Today 04:04 AM
AUD/USD suffers bearish blow from softer China PMIs, ugly Australian retail sales miss
Today 02:37 AM
Shellshocked USD/JPY holds ground, 6-day rally on AUD/USD: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:44 PM
USD/JPY: Japan provides a big hint on what may prompt further BOJ yen intervention
Yesterday 10:42 PM
USD/JPY analysis: key levels to watch after suspected intervention
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Forex Seasonality – May 2024: Pullback Potential in EUR/USD and GBP/USD?
Yesterday 03:13 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD price action warns of downside risk ahead of key inflation and growth data
By:
David Scutt
Today 06:10 AM
    stocks_02
    Nasdaq 100 forecast: The ‘downside’ to selling in May and going away
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 04:04 AM
      Downwards trend with red arrow
      AUD/USD suffers bearish blow from softer China PMIs, ugly Australian retail sales miss
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 02:37 AM
        Research
        Shellshocked USD/JPY holds ground, 6-day rally on AUD/USD: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 10:44 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.