ECB hikes 75bps as expected; Scraps forward guidance

The tone set by the removal of forward guidance and the lack of information regarding QT led the markets to believe this was a dovish hike.

October 28, 2022 5:56 AM

The ECB hiked rates by 75 bps to bring the deposit rate to 2%, as widely expected.  This is the highest level for the key rate since 2009.  The decision was not unanimous however, as 3 officials only wanted to hike rates by 50bps.  In addition, the statement noted that members would take a meeting by meeting approach to rate decisions and dropped the text stating that it would raise rates over “the next several meetings”.  The statement said that it “expects to raise rates further, to ensure the timely return of inflation to its 2% medium-term inflation target”.   Regarding inflation, the statement said that “Inflation remains far too high and will stay above the target for an extended period.”  The latest reading of the Euro Area inflation for September was 9.9% YoY, its highest ever, vs a prior reading of 9.1% YoY.   October’s CPI will be released on Monday with an expectation of 9.6% YoY. 

Everything you need to know about the ECB

In the press conference that followed, Christine Lagarde explained that QT was not discussed at this meeting, disappointing some traders who took this as a dovish clue.  She said that it will be on the agenda at the December meeting, however no start date will be announced. She also said that economic activity likely slowed significantly in Q3 and is likely to slow further in Q4 and Q1 2023.  Regarding the economic outlook, she said that risks are clearly to the downside and regarding inflation, risks are clearly to the upside.

The big mover on the day as a result of the ECB meeting and the subsequent press conference was the 2-year German Bund yield, which fell nearly 10% on the day from a high of 2.036% down to 1.768%.

20221027 2yea rbund yields ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The lower rates dragged the Euro down with them.  EUR/USD has been in a downwards sloping channel since February.  However, on Tuesday, the pair moved higher out of the channel and then back above parity for the first time since September 20th.  As traders looked at today’s ECB actions as a “dovish hike”, EUR/USD reversed from a high of 1.0080 and fell to a low of 0.9959. (At the time we go print, EUR/USD is still making new daily lows).  First support on the daily timeframe is a confluence of support at the top downward sloping trendline of the long-term channel and the 50-Day Moving Average near 0.9889.  Just below there, support is at an upward sloping trendline from the lows of September 28th near 0.9770 and then the September 28th lows at 0.9536.  However, if he confluence of support holds, the first resistance is at the highs from September 12th at 1.0198 and then the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of February 10th to the lows of September 28th at 1.0284.  Above there, price can move to a zone of resistance between 1.0349 and 1.0369.

20221027 eurusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade EUR/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

The ECB hiked rates on Thursday by 75bps, as expected.  However, the tone set by the removal of forward guidance and the lack of information regarding QT led the markets to believe this was a dovish hike.  Will the ECB continue to hike rates?  The first clue may come on Monday  when the preliminary look at the October CPI will be released!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex EUR USD Bunds ECB

Latest market news

View more
Gold and silver forecast: Metals continue bullish consolidation – Technical Tuesday
Today 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, FTSE Forecast: How could the UK election impact the markets?
Today 09:54 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:48 AM
Silver’s bullish break under threat with aggressive sellers parked above
Today 06:51 AM
Dow Jones futures eyeing bullish breakout?
Today 03:22 AM
US dollar reversal may spark meaningful unwind in Chinese yuan, Japanese yen
Today 01:35 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

gold_01
Gold and silver forecast: Metals continue bullish consolidation – Technical Tuesday
By:
Today 12:30 PM
    Close-up of Union Jack flag
    GBP/USD, FTSE Forecast: How could the UK election impact the markets?
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 09:54 AM
      Oil extraction
      EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Today 08:48 AM
        trading floor
        Silver’s bullish break under threat with aggressive sellers parked above
        By:
        David Scutt
        Today 06:51 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.