AUD/USD falls, ASX probes record high on soft CPI figures, RBA-cut bets

Australia’s Q4 data report will be warmly welcomed for those calling for RBA cuts, with all headline data points coming in beneath expectations.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 12:31 PM
aus_06
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

At 4.1% y/y, CPI is still over 1% from the RBA’s 1-3% target band, but it is a lot closer than Q4’s 5.4% print. And a quick glance at the economic calendar shows that Q4 inflation figures were broadly below expectations, which will be music to the ears of those calling for RBA cuts. With the RBA’s cash rate futures fully pricing a September cut ahead of the report, bets of a June or August cut are now on the rise.

 

20240131audcpi

 

This has been a net positive for the ASX 200 which probed its record high following the CPI figures. And were it not for the pending FOMC meeting, perhaps it could have broken higher. But for the rally to break and hold above its prior record high, we may need a surprisingly dovish FOMC meeting. And as I continue to suspect the Fed will disappoint doves, a pullback from Wall Street and therefore the ASX remains a possibility.

 

ASX 200 technical analysis (daily chart):

The ASX 200 daily chart appears to be in wave 5 of an impulsive move higher which implies fresh highs are to come, with a 61.8% Fibonacci projection hinting at a rally towards 7900. Should prices retrace first, I would look for the 7500 area to hold as support and seek evidence of a swing low.

20240131asx2002

 

AUD/USD technical analysis (1-hour chart):

Prices have fallen towards Tuesday’s lows, which means the bearish flag on the daily chart remains a potential breakout pattern to monitor. Yet the 1-hour chart shows just how choppy trading conditions have been for the past week, with breakouts turning into fakeouts and prices reverting to back within range.

 

Market Outlook AUD/USD

 

For bears to stand any chance of a sustained downside break, a relatively hawkish FOMC meeting is likely required. The 1-day implied volatility bands are surprisingly small for the ‘Fed day’, which shows options traders are not overly concerned about price spikes. However, the 1-week plied volatility band suggests AUD/USD could close anywhere between 0.6493 – 0.6607.

 

From here, the bias remains bearish beneath the daily high and for a downside break of its range. A break beneath the 0.6650 low brings 0.650 into focus.

20240131audusd2

 

 

EUR/AUD technical analysis (daily chart):

In yesterday’s US dollar article I mentioned a scenario where EUR/USD could potentially bounce further form its 200-day EMA yet AUD/USD could break lower from its daily bear flag. This would translate to a bullish EUR/AUD setup on the daily chart.

 

And so far, so good. EUR/AUD found support at its 200-day EMA and is now testing Monday’s high. Perhaps we’ll see prices retreat back within yesterday’s range given the pending FOMC meeting, and that could allow bulls to better position themselves for an anticipated leg higher.

 

The bias remains bullish above this week’s low and for a move to 1.66.

2024013euraud

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas RBA Central Bank AUD USD EUR AUD ASX

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, ASX 200 caught in the crossfire of AU CPI and FOMC: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:50 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX Has Risen 12 of the Last 13 Weeks – What’s Next?
Yesterday 06:29 PM
WTI technical analysis: Crude oil turns positive - Technical Tuesday
Yesterday 05:30 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD rebounds as focus shifts towards FOMC
Yesterday 12:10 PM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 bulls unfazed by retail sales slump
Yesterday 01:51 AM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD forecast: A forex major overview
Yesterday 01:26 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

AUD/USD, ASX 200 caught in the crossfire of AU CPI and FOMC: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:50 PM
    Energy
    WTI technical analysis: Crude oil turns positive - Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 05:30 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD rebounds as focus shifts towards FOMC
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:10 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD forecast: A forex major overview
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 01:26 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.