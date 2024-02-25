WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Rejected at Resistance but Bullish Structure Remains

Oil prices have been very range-bound over the past few months but breakout potential remains as WTI has built an ascending triangle inside of the recent range.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Monday 7:00 AM
Oil drilling in sea
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

WTI Crude Oil Talking Points:

  • Oil prices were rejected at resistance this week and pushed back-below the 200-day moving average.
  • From the daily chart there’s now an ascending triangle formation with resistance just inside of the $80-handle, and that keeps the door open for bullish breakout potential.
  • Support in oil has recently held the $75.61 Fibonacci level and that remains a spot that buyers would want to hold to keep the door open for topside breakouts.
  • I’ll be discussing these themes in-depth in the weekly webinar. It’s free for all to register: Click here to register.

Market Outlook Oil

All in all, it’s been a pretty slow three months in oil markets. After a decisive bearish trend drove WTI from above $90 to below $70 in late-2023 trade, bulls have continued to show some element of support, even if it has been slow. There’s been an inability for buyers to push above the $80 handle, and that’s led to a grinding range over the past few months, although there could be a bullish bias as derived from the recent pattern of higher-low support, shown on the weekly chart below.

Also of interest here is the 200-day moving average, which has come back into play over the past month. Bulls have continually tested above this level, but they’ve lacked the ability to drive trends beyond up to this point.

 

WTI Crude Oil Weekly Price Chart

wti crude oil weekly 22324Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Going down to the daily chart shows this as an ascending triangle formation, which would keep the door open for bullish breakout potential. For that scenario, defense of the upward-sloping trendline would be key and there’s another spot of possible support to investigate before that might come into play, and that’s the 75.61 level which is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the long-term move in oil, which I’ll look at a little later.

 

WTI Crude Oil Daily Price Chart

wti crude oil daily 22324Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Crude Oil Longer-Term

 

Given the potential for bullish trends if price can push over the 80-handle, it’s worth looking at some historical scope given the importance of that price. While there’ve been multiple episodes of price trending over the 80-handle over the past few years, there have also been several inflections in that zone, specifically looking from the $75 to the $80-handle.

 

WTI Crude Oil Monthly Price Chart

wti crude oil monthly 22324Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Crude Oil Short-Term

 

Going down to the four-hour chart highlights the importance of that 75.61 level, which had helped to set support twice over the past couple of weeks. If sellers can elicit a break below that, then the next spot of potential support would be around the trendline projection, which for next week would align with around the $74 level.

On the resistance side, there’s a prior swing taken from the daily chart around 78.77 which has also shown multiple inflections over the past couple of weeks. That would be the first spot for bulls to contend with, after which the 79.77/80 level would come into view.

If buyers can force a break of the 80-handle next week, that could end up being a difficult move to chase as it would be the first test above the big figure in more than three months. Instead, looking for a pullback to support at that level, with a show of response from bulls, could open the door for bigger-picture bullish trend potential.

 

WTI Crude Oil Four-Hour Chart

 wti crude oil four hour chart 22324Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas James Stanley Oil Crude Oil oil WTI US Crude Oil WTI

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD outlook: RBNZ, US and AU CPI to drive the Australian dollar
Today 08:00 AM
Nasdaq analysis: Nvidia-fuelled tech rally pauses, but what now?
Today 02:00 AM
USD/JPY outlook hinges on continued US interest rate recalibration
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Nears February Highs, Inflation in Focus
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ hovers around record highs in a quiet start
February 23, 2024 01:52 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Forex Friday – February 23, 2024
February 23, 2024 12:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Currency prices
USD/JPY analysis: Forex Friday – February 23, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 23, 2024 12:30 PM
    Market chart
    AUD/USD falters at the 200-day MA, ASX 200 eyes record high
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 22, 2024 09:43 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      Gold analysis: Rising yields could send metal below $2,000 again
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 22, 2024 05:47 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD analysis: Dollar weakness could be temporary
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 22, 2024 10:45 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.