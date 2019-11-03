Weekly COT Report Traders Are Their Least Bearish On GBP In 5 Months

A summary of the weekly Commitment of Traders Report (COT) from CFTC to show market positioning among large speculators.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 4, 2019 10:06 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

|

Read our guide on how to interpret the weekly COT report

As of Tuesday 29th of October

  • Bullish exposure on the USD was $12.6 billion ($15.9 against G10)
  • Traders are their least bearish on GBP futures since early June
  • GBP saw the largest weekly change among FX majors, with net-short exposure being reduced by 20k contracts
  • Traders increased net-long exposure to CAD ahead of the dovish BOC meeting



USD: Bullish exposure on the USD continues to dwindle. At $12.6 billion net-long, it’s the least bullish traders have been since late August and has remained under pressure since the Fed embarked on ‘not QE’ to help with the repo market. Technically, the decline on DXY (USD index) has stalled around 97 and above the lower bounds of its bullish channel. Its plausible to expect a technical ounce from current levels but whist prices remain below 98, a test (or even a break of) the lower trendline is looks feasible.



GBP: Traders are their least bearish on GBP futures since early June. It’s also the 7th consecutive week that net-short exposure and gross shorts have been reduced. Moreover, bulls have increased long bets for 5 weeks over the past 6. Technically cable remains firmly bullish yet there are risks of over extension to the upside. Yet whilst the UK avoids a hard Brexit, it’s becoming difficult to build a bearish case, so GBP may remain in ‘buy the dip’ category over the foreseeable future.



CAD: Large speculators were their most bullish on CAD futures since December 2017. Yet the dovish BOC meeting has thrown a spanner into the works. With the BOC lowering growth projections and the Fed lowering rates, Canada aren’t going to want to have a higher interest rate then the US so, despite the economy doing well relatively, there are growing risks they could cut rates. And this risk intensifies if economic data begins to weaken. So we’ll look for contrarian opportunities on CAD as there could be quite a few bulls on the wrong side of the bet.


As of Tuesday 29th of October

  • Large speculators are their least bearish on Copper since late August
  • Bears remain side-lined on gold
  • Traders are their most bullish on platinum since February 2018



Copper: Traders are their least bearish on copper since late July. Long bets have increased the past two weeks and shorts have been reduced the past four. Technically copper prices are yet to provide a compellingly bullish cue, but shorts may want to take notice of recent changes to positioning, as its hard to provide a bearish case. So we may find price action to remain copy and uncommitted to either direction for the foreseeable future.



Platinum: Net-long exposure is its highest since February 2015, although near levels which have historically led to an inflection point. That said, short interest has fallen for two consecutive weeks and price action doesn’t appear exhausted, so whilst there’s potential for an inflection point, it’s not being signalled by price action yet.


Related tags: Commodities Crude Oil Dollar Forex Euro Gold USD

Latest market news

View more
The Week Ahead: S&P 500 Uptrend May Come Down to NVDA Earnings
Today 05:04 PM
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
Today 02:15 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
Yesterday 11:33 PM
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breakdown Pulls Back as USD Holds 105
Yesterday 07:29 PM
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: Cracks in the Index Uptrends?
Yesterday 04:06 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

downtrend chart
Gold, crude oil looking heavy despite reversal in bond yields, US dollar
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 05:46 AM
    EUR/USD, US dollar, Dow Jones, crude oil analysis: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 12, 2024 03:11 AM
      gold_05
      Gold outlook: Home on the range with significant risk events ahead
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 9, 2024 06:02 AM
        Research
        USD/JPY, gold, crude oil forecast: COT report – Feb 5, 2024
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 5, 2024 01:34 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.