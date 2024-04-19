﻿

Crude oil spikes on reports of Israeli airstrike, gold threatens new high

WTI crude oil was up over 4% during the Asian session on reports that Israel’s middles had struck a site in Iran, further fans fears of a broader-scaled war in the middle East.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 1:35 PM
Energy
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

WTI crude oil was up over 4% during the Asian session on reports that Israel’s middles had struck a site in Iran. Whilst the report remain unverified, it further fans fears of a broader-scaled war in the middle East. And one that could draw the US into the action.

 

An Iranian news agency claims explosions were head near an airport, prompting several commercial flights to divert their course over Iranian airspace. Even if the unverified reports turn out to be untrue, these headlines are likely to keep investors on edge as we approach the weekend, which leaves risks of weekend gaps.

 

20240419fxvolatility

 

  • Spot gold prices spiked above $2400 and are threatening a fresh record high
  • Money quickly flowed into the Swiss franc as investors sought safety
  • AUD/USD broke beneath 64c for the first time since December during risk-off trade and is the weakest FX major of the session
  • S&P E-mini 500 futures broke beneath 5000 for the first time since mid February
  • The ASX 200 also touched a 3-week low bout found support above 7,5000

 

Market Outlook Oil

 

WTI crude oil technical analysis:

Crude oil prices were trading at a 3-week low ahead of the report, although bearish momentum was already waning with a small-ranged doji forming on Wednesday which closed just above $82. Currently up over 4% for the day, it is the most bullish day for crude oil prices this year, and the move above $84 appears may provide support should prices pull back.

20240419wtiD1

 

The 1-hour chart shows that momentum has stalled around the $85 handle, monthly R1 and weekly pivot point. And as RSI (2) is overbought on this timeframe, perhaps a pullback towards $84 is on the cards. Headline risks are likely to remain a key driver for oil which could leave it susceptible to sharp moves in either direction.

20240419wtiH1

 

 

Gold futures technical analysis:

Gold futures spiked above $2420 but prices are now retracing, and trying to hold above $2400. This key level also coincides with the most traded price by volume since its record high, so there is a reasonable chance to expect some support around these levels. Should sentiment improve, a break beneath $2370 also invalids the monthly S2 pivot and weekly pivot point and assumes a deeper pullback.

20240419goldH1

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas WTI Crude Oil Gold Commodities

Latest market news

View more
US dollar taps 106 as US 2yr eyes break of 5%, gold rangebound: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:27 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Will the recovery hold as focus turns to tech earnings?
Yesterday 04:46 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises as chip stocks rebound, Netflix earnings in focus
Yesterday 01:06 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Focus turns to FX intervention as traders eye 155 handle
Yesterday 11:00 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:33 AM
China A50, Hang Seng, USD/CNH: Economic revival, state intervention creates ample trade opportunities
Yesterday 07:04 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Energy
Crude oil spikes on reports of Israeli airstrike, gold threatens new high
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:35 AM
    Research
    US dollar taps 106 as US 2yr eyes break of 5%, gold rangebound: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 11:27 PM
      stocks_09
      S&P 500 analysis: Will the recovery hold as focus turns to tech earnings?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 04:46 PM
        china_02
        China A50, Hang Seng, USD/CNH: Economic revival, state intervention creates ample trade opportunities
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 07:04 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.