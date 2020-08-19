Japan's July Trade Balance was released at JPY 11.6 billion surplus, better than JPY 77.6 billion deficit expected. See the key USD/JPY levels in this video !
Latest market news
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Yesterday 10:54 AM
Yesterday 10:30 AM
Yesterday 07:28 AM
Yesterday 04:34 AM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Forex articles
July 26, 2023 11:18 PM
July 26, 2023 07:04 PM
July 26, 2023 02:52 AM