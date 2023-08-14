USD/JPY: 145 breached yet BOJ intervention seems unlikely

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 12:45 PM
28 views
Research
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Widening interest rates differentials between the United States and Japan continue to support the USD/JPY, seeing the pair pop to a fresh multi-month high above 145.00 today. While the move was unable to be sustained, the probe above the level will undoubtedly raise questions among traders about the threat of renewed currency market intervention given it was where the Bank of Japan first intervened back in September last year to curb relentless yen weakness.

The widening in rate differentials corresponds with another push higher in US bond yields after producer prices rose more than expected in July, including for services which reinforced concerns about strong wage inflation contributing to stickiness in services inflation.

 

How likely is that we see renewed intervention?

While the level is the same, the market dynamics are not. For starters, the yen has lost a little more than 5% against the US dollar over the past month, around half the amount seen over a similar timeframe prior to when the BOJ decided to intervene. As many seasoned central bank watchers know, it’s not levels that concern policymakers but how markets are functioning at the time. This move, so far at least, has been relatively measured, likely explaining why we’ve not seen a deluge of commentary from Japan’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) expressing displeasure at where the yen is trading. As a reminder, the MOF instructs the BOJ to intervene on its behalf.

Adding to the case against intervention, the latest yen depreciation mirrors a widening in yield differentials with the US dollar, suggesting the move is warranted, especially when the BOJ continue to actively intervene in the Japanese government bond (JGB) market to keep benchmark 10-year yields anchored around 0%.

 

Watch for verbal intervention from the MOF

If the BOJ is instructed to intervene again, keep a look out for remarks from Japan’s Ministry of Finance expressing concern about market movements. As yet, we’ve not seen anything similar to what was seen before prior interventions, including after today’s move.

 

The USD/JPY trades at 144.90, well off the intraday high of 145.22 as a distinct risk-off tone spreads across Asia.  

 

20230814usdjpy

 

 

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: USD/JPY Forex Japan

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD vulnerable to downside risks with cooling China credit
Today 01:17 AM
AUD/USD bears seek a fresh YTD low: Asian Open – 14th August 2023
Yesterday 11:08 PM
Key CPI reports for UK and CA, China data and FOMC minutes: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:50 AM
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
August 11, 2023 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
August 11, 2023 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
August 11, 2023 02:57 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

Research
USD/JPY nears 145 – is risk building for a reversal around these highs?
By:
David Scutt
August 11, 2023 05:13 AM
    Market chart
    AUD/USD, USD/JPY ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 11th August 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 10, 2023 11:28 PM
      Research
      USD/JPY eyes test of key highs ahead of US CPI: Asian Open – 10th August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 9, 2023 11:42 PM
        japan_05
        Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY Regains 143.00 Ahead of US CPI
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        August 9, 2023 01:58 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.