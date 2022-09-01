US ISM Manufacturing PMI data should delight the Fed!

September 2, 2022 5:16 AM
62 views

The Fed should feel ecstatic about the August ISM Manufacturing data released earlier today.  The headline print was 52.8 vs an expectation of 52 and a July reading of 52.8.  However, it is the individual components of the headline print that should please the Fed!  The New Orders components was 51.3 vs 48 in July.  The Employment Component was 54.2 vs 49.9 in July.  Finally, the Price component was 52.5 vs 60 in July!  Higher new orders, higher jobs, lower inflation. What else could the Fed ask for? If tomorrow’s Non-Farm Payroll print is stronger than the +300,000 expected, the Fed may feel confident in hiking 75bps when it meets later in the month.  Fed members have been on the wires over the last few weeks speaking to the possibility of a 75bps hike, including Fed Chairman Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium.  The Fed has said its #1 priority is to bring down inflation, and today’s data gives the Fed hope that it can achieve that goal.

How do interest rates impact financial markets?

The US Dollar Index (DXY) had been in a rising channel since May 2021 (green channel).  However, it became apparent inflation was moving higher and the Fed would have to raise rates.  On April 21st, 2022, the DXY moved above the yearlong channel near 100.00 and began to form an even steeper channel. On July 14th, the US Dollar Index reached its highest level in 20 years at 109.29.  Price then pulled back in a descending wedge pattern and created a morning star formation at horizontal support near 104.79.  The DXY rallied from there and broke above the top, descending trendline from the wedge.  Today, the US Dollar broke above the July 14th high, reaching its highest level since June 2002 at 109.98.

20220901 dxy daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade the DXY now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, not only did the DXY take out the highs from July 14th (price actually took out that level by a few pips on August 29th), but it also traded above previous highs from September 2002. If the DXY continues to move higher, resistance is at the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the highs of July 14th to the lows of August 10th, near 110.56.  Above there price can move to resistance from September 2001 at 111.31 and then the top, upward sloping trendline of the recent channel near 111.85.  However, if the DXY moves lower, first support is at the lows from August 26th at 107.59.  Below there, price can fall to a confluence of support at horizontal support and the bottom upward sloping trendline of the more recent channel near 106.93.  The next support level isn’t until the lows from August 10th at 106.93.

20220901 dxy 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Today’s US ISM Manufacturing PMI for August shows that the US is on solid ground.  As a result, the US Dollar Index made new 20-year highs.  However, the PMI is only one data point in an economy with dozens of indicators the Fed uses to make its interest rate decision.  Will the DXY continue to move higher?  It may depend on the outcome of August’s Non-Farm Payroll data which will be released tomorrow! See our complete Non-Farm Preview here.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex DXY ISM US Dollar

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
Yesterday 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
Yesterday 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
Yesterday 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
Yesterday 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
Yesterday 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 03:03 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:46 PM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 07:04 AM
        Market chart
        AUD/USD, USD/JPY ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 11th August 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 10, 2023 11:28 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.