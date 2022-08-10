﻿

US CPI recap: A turning point in the inflation debate?

If the “peak inflation” theme gathers steam in the coming weeks, we may look back at today’s inflation reading as a major turning point for the year-to-date market trends.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 10, 2022 10:55 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

In Monday’s CPI preview report, we noted that traders and economists were looking for a decline in headline inflation in July, based heavily on base effects and falling gasoline prices, but the so-called “core” CPI reading (stripping out food and energy prices) was still expected to rise.

As it turns out, the just-released CPI report showed inflation declining at an even faster rate than economists were expecting:

  • Headline CPI printed at 0.0% m/m, 8.5% y/y
  • Core CPI came in at 0.3% m/m, 5.9% y/y

Looking into the individual components, the cooler-than-expected CPI report was driven by sharp declines in energy (-4.6%), gasoline (-7.7%), and used vehicle (-0.4%) prices, whereas the components showing rising prices, like housing / “owners’ equivalent rent” (+0.6%), did not see a meaningful acceleration. Notably, this was the first headline CPI reading that came in below expectation in 11 months!

Market reaction

With so much riding on inflation readings, markets have justifiably seen a big reaction to this morning’s surprisingly soft reading. Crucially, the market-implied odds of a 75bps interest rate hike from the Fed at its next meeting have fallen from nearly 70% before the release to just 25% now, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool. While we still have another NFP and CPI report before the Fed’s next monetary policy meeting, the combination of strong jobs growth and falling inflation that we’ve seen over the last week will certainly have Jerome Powell and company breathing a bit easier.

Not surprisingly, the US dollar has come under strong selling pressure in the wake of the report, with the greenback dropping by roughly 100 pips against all of her major rivals. As the below chart shows, the US dollar index is poised to close below its 50-day exponential moving average for only the second time since February. A close near current levels could set the stage for a deeper pullback toward the 100-day EMA near103.75 next:

CIDXY08102022

Source: StoneX, TradingView

Elsewhere, we’ve seen US equity indices catch a big bid on hopes of less aggressive interest rate hikes, while commodities like gold and oil have rallied on the back of the drop in the world’s reserve currency.

If the “peak inflation” theme gathers steam in the coming weeks, we may look back at today’s inflation reading as a major turning point for the year-to-date market trends.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Inflation CPI Dollar index Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold analysis: Metal dented after stronger CPI but trend intact
Today 04:00 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises despite hotter-than-expected inflation
Today 01:10 PM
EUR/USD, FTSE and ETH/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Today 11:00 AM
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:03 AM
US inflation report key for potential bullish bond breakout
Today 06:20 AM
Soft US CPI amplifies downside risk for US yields, USD/JPY and Nikkei
Today 02:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Inflation articles

US CPI Preview: GBP/USD Pulls Back to 1.2800 – Has US Inflation Bottomed?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 03:15 PM
    Federal reserve USD $100 note
    Interest Rate Shock: What Happens If the Fed Hikes Instead of Cuts?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 4, 2024 07:53 PM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Nears February Highs, Inflation in Focus
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 24, 2024 02:00 AM
        Forex trading
        U.S. Dollar Post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, XAU/USD (Gold)
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 13, 2024 05:47 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.