GBP/USD forecast: Currency pair of the week - August 12, 2024

The cable is facing a key test this week with inflation and retail sales data to come from both sides of the pond. Market volatility has died down and the US dollar has fallen against the high-beta commodity dollars and risen against low-yielding currencies like the Japanese yen. If we don’t see any upside surprises in US inflation and activity data this week, this should cause the US dollar to fall further.