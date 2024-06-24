EUR/USD forecast in sharp focus as French election nears

One big risk event is taking place next Sunday, on June 30. This will mark the first round of the French parliamentary election. But it is likely that the extent of Marine Le Pen party's progress will only be known after the run-offs on July 7.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 10:29 PM
Forex trading
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The EUR/USD rose along with equity indices in Europe in the first half of Monday’s session. It remains to be seen if the gains can be maintained, however, amid ongoing political uncertainty in France and across Europe. The greenback was also weaker against a number of other major currencies, driven lower by profit-taking. In recent weeks, the US dollar has become the preferred hedge against political uncertainty in Europe. This has been especially the case given that both the Swiss franc and Japanese yen, traditional safe haven currencies, have fallen out of favour because of looser monetary policies in Switzerland and especially Japan. Last week, the SNB surprised the market with a rate cut and this has effectively strengthened the US dollar against the euro. In short, the EUR/USD forecast is far from certain amid political uncertainty in France and the rise of far-right parties across Europe.

 

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q2 2024

What are the next big macro events for EUR/USD?

 

One big risk event is taking place next Sunday, on June 30. This will mark the first round of the French parliamentary election. But it is likely that the extent of Marine Le Pen party's progress will only be known after the run-offs on July 7. This, i.e., the political uncertainty, should keep the EUR/USD under pressure or at least limit the upside potential, keeping the dollar index supported. The single currency has started this week brightly, even if the latest polls continue to show Marine Le Pen’s far-right RN party remaining in the lead. Meanwhile, in the US, we will have a few important data releases too, starting with the May core PCE inflation figures this Friday, followed by the June non-farm jobs report next Friday, July 5, and the month’s CPI report on July 11.

 

EUR/USD forecast: US dollar likely to remain supported for now

 

This week’s jet US data releases include US CB Consumer Confidence (Tuesday) and US Core PCE index (Friday).

 

On Friday, we saw the release of stronger-than-expected PMI data from the US, while existing home sales also beat. This further aided the dollar rally, causing the USD/JPY to close in on its multi-decade high of 160.21 hit in April. The EUR/USD closed below the 1.07 handle, but it couldn’t hold there today, even if the German ifo Business Climate disappointed expectations.

 

There’s not much on the US economic calendar today, but a key gauge of consumer confidence is up next on Tuesday. Consumer sentiment showed an unexpected rise last month, according to a survey of about 3,000 households by the Conference Board. However, the more current measure, the UoM Consumer Sentiment barometer, disappointed last week. This suggests that the optimism in the tech sector is not reflected among the broader US population outside the stock market. Another drop in consumer sentiment could boost haven assets like gold and weaken the USD, especially in light of the recently released weaker retail sales data and rising jobless claims numbers.

 

Still, the euro is likely to remain a laggard in any USD-negative scenarios this week ahead of the French elections. Investors expecting a weaker US dollar should focus on another currency pair.

 

Looking beyond the near-term election uncertainty in Europe, the US dollar could initiate a more substantial move once the market become confident enough that the Fed will start an easing cycle. This puts the upcoming PCE data into sharp focus, which will be followed next week by the June non-farm jobs report, on July 5, and the month’s CPI report on July 11.

 

The timing of the first Fed rate cut has been highly volatile this year. Initially expected in June, stronger data releases pushed expectations to December. Recently, a few disappointing data points have shifted expectations to September. The Core PCE data, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, is crucial this week. Following weaker CPI and PPI reports, another weaker-than-expected inflation report could cause the dollar to start heading lower again.

 

EUR/USD technical analysis

EUR/USD forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

The EUR/USD is bouncing around between short-term levels, without making any progress in any direction. The pair has moved below the key moving averages like the 200-day MA and broken a few support levels like 1.0790 and 1.0750 recently, which is not a strong sign by any means. So, the technical EUR/USD forecast, and the overall trend is bearish until the charts tell us otherwise. Support at 1.0680-1.07.00 needs to hold to prevent a breakdown towards the April low near 1.06 handle.

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Currency pair of the week Forex Trade Ideas FX

Latest market news

View more
DAX ,USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:07 AM
EUR/USD, NZD/USD: Abundant fuel to spark a squeeze
Today 05:37 AM
GBP/USD: Cable dangles above support as bears seek downside break
Today 02:24 AM
US dollar index breaks higher, triggering reversal warnings for gold and copper
Today 12:08 AM
Gold, silver forecast: Metals drop to test key support levels
June 21, 2024 04:10 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of PMI data
June 21, 2024 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Currency pair of the week articles

Forex trading
EUR/USD forecast in sharp focus as French election nears
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:29 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    GBP/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – June 17, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    June 17, 2024 12:57 PM
      Forex trading
      EUR/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week - June 10, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 10, 2024 01:00 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        USD/CAD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – June 3, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 3, 2024 12:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.