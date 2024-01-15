GBP/USD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – January 15, 2024

Thanks to the Martin Luther King Day holiday, FX markets were quiet-ish on Monday without the participation of US banks. But things should start to pick up from Tuesday onwards. We are going to have some potentially market-moving macro data from around the world to look forward to later this week. Among these macro pointers, we will have some important UK data too, including CPI, wages and retail sales, making the GBP/USD the currency pair of the week.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 3:51 AM
Market trader analysing data
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • GBP/USD analysis: What’s next for the pound?
  • Looking ahead: UK wages, CPI and retail sales among key data highlights
  • GBP/USD technical analysis suggests bullish trend intact

Market Outlook GBP/USD

 

Thanks to the Martin Luther King Day holiday, FX markets were quiet-ish on Monday without the participation of US banks. But things should start to pick up from Tuesday onwards. We are going to have some potentially market-moving macro data from around the world to look forward to later this week. Among these macro pointers, we will have some important UK data too, including CPI, wages and retail sales, making the GBP/USD the currency pair of the week.

 

GBP/USD analysis: What’s next for the pound?

 

Concerns over the UK economy have mostly been ignored by FX traders. They have been happy to buy the GBP dips against all major currencies, especially the under-performing commodity dollars. But even against the US dollar, the pound has been able to hold its own well. The GBP/USD has spent several weeks consolidating its sharp gains made at the back end of last year, holding just below the 1.28 resistance level.

 

The reason why the pound has remained supported despite macro worries in the UK is the fact that the Bank of England has remained in the hawkish camp relative to a growing number of other central banks who have recently turned dovish. The BoE’s relatively more hawkish stance is due to the comparatively higher inflation in the UK than other major economies.

 

As a result, inflation data will be very important to watch this week, but don’t forget about wages and other UK data as well.

 

Looking ahead to the rest of the week

 

As mentioned, we will have some important UK wages and inflation (and retail sales) data for December coming up this week, which should provide more clarity on potential interest rate cuts from the Bank of England. From the US, this week’s data highlights include retail sales and consumer confidence on Friday. Here are the key macro events relevant to the GBP/USD to watch this week:

GBP/USD analysis

GBP/USD analysis: Key levels to watch

GBP/USD technical analysis

The trend on the GBP/USD remains bullish given an upwardly sloping 200-day moving average and the fact price is holding well above it. The 21-day exponential is also above the 200 MA, which means the trend is clearly bullish. The first line of defence for the bulls is seen around the 1.2700 area, where the 21-day eMA meets prior resistance and support. Below this level 1.2615ish.

Resistance comes in at 1.2800, which has been a tough nut to crack. A convincing break above here should clear the way for follow-up technical buying towards the next milestone at 1.3000.

 

Source for all charts used in this article: TradingView.com

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Currency pair of the week Forex GBP USD Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
FTSE analysis: Banks and luxury stocks weigh ahead of key data
Today 12:30 PM
DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:35 AM
Nikkei surge threatened by elevated USD/JPY reversal risk
Today 05:35 AM
EUR/USD forecast: Yield differentials are supporting the euro (for now)
Today 03:26 AM
Crude oil, gold: Impact of latest geopolitical headlines didn’t last long
Today 02:00 AM
US dollar bears remain undeterred: COT report
Today 01:45 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Currency pair of the week articles

Market trader analysing data
GBP/USD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – January 15, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 04:51 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    AUD/USD outlook: Currency pair of the week – January 8, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 8, 2024 11:30 AM
      Currency prices
      USD/JPY analysis: Currency Pair of the Week - Dec 18, 2023
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 18, 2023 12:00 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        GBP/USD outlook: CPI, FOMC, BoE makes Cable Currency Pair of the Week
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 11, 2023 12:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.