Rise in US Yields Dragging Yen Pairs with It US 10 Year Yields EURJPY GBPJPY

If US bonds continue to move lower, we can expect Yen to move lower as well

December 1, 2020 10:32 PM

Rise in US Yields Dragging Yen Pairs with It: US 10-Year Yields, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY

Over the long-term, Yen and US bonds are positively correlated to each other.  When bonds go down,  interest rates go up.  So, USD/JPY and interest rates are also positively correlated.  This year, that relationship did not always hold as USD/JPY was more in correlation with the US Dollar than interest rates.  However, since mid-November,  the lower Yen/higher interest rates relationship has come back into favor.

US 10-Year Yields


Source: Tradingview, City Index

US 10-year yields have been moving in an upward sloping channel since August 5th from 0.504% to a high of 0.982% on November 11th.  In doing so, yields had a false breakout about the previous highs of 0.954% on June 5th, only to move back within the channel.  Today, rates are near 0.923%  and closing in once again on the elusive 1.00%.  Notice the correlation coefficient on the bottom of the chart and that since November 9th, the positive correlation between US 10-year yields has returned.  Today, the positive correlation is +.77.  (A correlation of +1.00 means that USD/JPY and US 10-year yields are moving together 100% of the time. )   On a 60-minute timeframe, today yields broke out of a triangle pattern and retraced 61.8% of the move from the November 11th high to the November 20th low. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

EUR/JPY

On a daily timeframe, EUR/JPY has broken out above November 9th highs at 125.13.  Next resistance is a confluence from the September 1st highs and a downward sloping trendline from the highs of December 2014, near 127.00.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

GBP/JPY

Check out GBP/JPY on a 240-minute timeframe as it tries to break above the November 11th highs near 104.21.  Horizontal support is just below at 139.84, then the upward sloping trendline from the lows of October 30th near 139.00. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Many of the other Yen pairs look similar to these.   If US bonds continue to move lower and yields move higher, than we can expect the Yen to move lower as well (or XXX/JPY to move higher!).


Related tags: Bonds JPY EUR Forex

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bonds articles

Close-up of market chart
EUR/USD: Morning Star Spark or Just a False Dawn?
By:
David Scutt
January 14, 2025 10:50 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY: Bearish break signals deeper slide as US yields retreat
    By:
    David Scutt
    November 26, 2024 10:21 PM
      Gold trading
      Yields, gold slump on Trump Treasury pick, ceasefire deal
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 25, 2024 09:34 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY takes 161, Bond yields rise on prospects of Trump round 2
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 1, 2024 11:04 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.