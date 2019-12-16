RBA Headed For A Cut In Feb 2020

We highlighted after their statement earlier this month that the RBA could ‘ease’ their way into 2020, and the release of today’s minutes reaffirms this view.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 17, 2019 10:06 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


We highlighted after their statement earlier this month that the RBA could ‘ease’ their way into 2020, and the release of today’s minutes reaffirms this view. Noting February as a key date for them to “reassess the economic outlook”, data heading into next year is of vital importance to establish if February will be a live meeting.

There’s a plethora of data between now and RBA’s February meeting we need to keep a close eye on, and it kicks off with employment data on Thursday. To wrap up December there’s also job ads, housing credit and PMI’s ahead of trade data, business sentiment, retail sales, consumer sentiment, employment and CPI in January. So, there is a lot that can swing the needle but, unless we see data miraculously pick-up, a cut in February is likely on the cards.

Yet curiously, the RBA still see lower rates as stimulatory to the economy, despite flagging low business loan demand, low appetite for risk and acknowledging that low rates are weighing on consumer confidence (and therefore, spending). Still, it’s not for me to argue with them, but I do need to decipher where they stand and the message is clear: We’ll ease if data doesn’t pick up. 

Despite the negative feedback loop with low rates, RBA could lower still:

  • Despite the accommodative funding conditions for large businesses, growth in business debt had slowed, suggesting that demand for finance had softened
  • Households' expectations about future economic conditions had declined significantly since June
  • The Australian economy appeared to have reached a gentle turning point
  • Weak growth in household income continued to present a downside risk to consumer spending
  • Low appetite for risk could be constraining businesses' willingness to invest
  • Members also discussed community concerns about the effect of lower interest rates on confidence, noting the decline in business confidence and consumer sentiment this year
  • While members recognised the negative confidence effects for some parts of the community arising from lower interest rates, they judged that the impact of these effects was unlikely to outweigh the stimulus to the economy from lower interest rates
  • It would be important to reassess the economic outlook in February 2020, when the Bank would prepare updated forecasts
  • The Board had the ability to provide further stimulus to the economy, if required.
  • [The RBA is] prepared to ease monetary policy further if needed.



AUD/NZD has refused every opportunity to properly retrace. Yet despite heading into the back of the year as volatility dies down, there’s still potential for further downside as we head into January. Just today, business confidence and activity in NZ hit its highest level this year and RBNZ have all but said they won’t cut in February. Therefore, any signs of weaker data from Australia will surely weigh on AUD/NZD as part of the ideal divergent theme we require as FX traders.

  • Bias remains bearish below 1.0488 / 1.0550 and a break below 1.0388 opens-up a run for the lows around 1.0300.



ASX200 traders in a narrow range just off its record high. It appears to be waiting for trade deal confirmation, as it was the weekend hype which saw it rally back into the highs yesterday. Yet we have seen the ASX roll over from current levels previously after printing three small hammers around ATH’s, so bulls are not out of the woods yet.

Like most (if not all) indices, December is generally a positive month for the ASX200, having posted positive averages returns over 50% of the time the past 5, 10, 15 and 30 years. Moreover, December closes higher 77.8% of the time these past 30 years in December, making it the most bullish month on average.

Yet at time of writing, the monthly candle has is currently forming a bearish pinbar whilst the daily struggles at the highs. With less than two weeks to go, it remains on a knife edge as to whether it can enjoy its Santas’s rally. But whilst it trades beneath the ATH, another bump could be expected (especially if trade deal takes another step back). Whereas a break above 6893.70 assumes further upside and a happier close for December.


Related Analysis:
RBA Hold Rates, Yet Could 'Ease' Their Way Into 2020
AU GDP Miss Undermines RBA’s ‘Gentle Turning Point’


Related tags: Central Bank Australia 200 Forex

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Central Bank articles

interest_rates_01
The RBNZ deliver another 50bp cut, AUD/NZD eyes breakout
By:
Matt Simpson
February 19, 2025 02:01 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY Implied volatility rises to the occasion ahead of BOJ
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 23, 2025 10:44 PM
      Federal reserve name plaque on building
      FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      December 17, 2024 04:12 PM
        BOC Recap: USD/CAD Drops as Macklem Hints at Gradual Cuts in 2025
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        December 11, 2024 03:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.