Q2 Australian CPI preview and what comes next for the ASX200

Tucked in between this week's FOMC meeting, U.S Q2 GDP data, and earnings reports from U.S mega tech is the release of Australian Q2 inflation data

July 25, 2022 2:21 PM
Research

Tucked in between this week's FOMC meeting, U.S Q2 GDP data, and earnings reports from U.S mega tech is the release of Australian Q2 inflation data.

Following a 2.1% rise in Q1, headline CPI is expected to rise by 1.8% in Q2, which would take the annual rate of inflation to 6.2%, its highest level since 2001 on the back of price rises in petrol, electricity, gas, food and new home construction costs.

Core inflation or the "trimmed mean" is expected to rise by 1.5%, taking the annual rate to 4.7%.

A firmer AU Q2 CPI number on Wednesday, followed by a hawkish Fed on Thursday morning, would raise the chances that the RBA opts for a larger rate hike of 65 or 75bp when the Board meets next Tuesday.

More so, as RBA communique last week brought a new hawkish element to the table, noting that "the current level of the cash rate is well below" the estimated neutral rate, thought to be "at least" 2.5%.

Currently, the interest rate market is 77% priced for a 65bp interest rate hike at next week's RBA Board meeting, which would take the cash rate to 2%. The interest rate market then expects another 140bp of rate hikes in 2022, taking the cash rate to 3.4% by year-end.

Turning to the ASX200, last week it gained 2.81%, for its best week since March, supported by a rebound on Wall Street and gains in tech and financial stocks.

The ASX200 is chipping away at the band of resistance 6750/6950. To negate the technical damage caused by the breakdown in June, a sustained break above 6950 is required.

Until this occurs, the rally from the 6407 low is viewed as a bear market countertrend rally.

ASX200 25th of July

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of July 25th ,2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Inflation Australia 200 Quarterly Inflation report Inflation Report Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Respond to First 2024 Test Below $2k
Today 02:00 AM
EUR/USD Forecast: Can PMIs Break the Bearish Trend?
Today 02:00 AM
The Week Ahead: S&P 500 Uptrend May Come Down to NVDA Earnings
Yesterday 05:04 PM
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM
USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
Yesterday 02:15 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
February 15, 2024 11:33 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Inflation articles

Forex trading
U.S. Dollar Post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, XAU/USD (Gold)
By:
James Stanley
February 13, 2024 05:47 PM
    inflation_03
    US CPI Preview: USD/JPY Tests 2024 Highs, Tame Inflation Expected
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 12, 2024 03:26 PM
      aus_04
      AUD/USD weekly outlook: US inflation, AU jobs figures to drive AUD
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 11, 2024 08:00 PM
        An office of traders with multiple trading screens
        Can US inflation data make or break the US dollar? The Week Ahead
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 9, 2024 04:26 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.