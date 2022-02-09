﻿

Lower headline Mexico CPI. Will Banxico hike tomorrow?

January headline CPI was weaker than December’s while the Core CPI was stronger. How will Banxico interpret this data?

February 10, 2022 3:20 AM
Bank notes of different currencies

Mexico’s CPI decreased for the second time in as many months to 7.07% YoY in January from 7.36% YoY in December and 7.02% YoY expected.  However, the Core Inflation Rate for January increased to 6.21% YoY in January from 5.94% YoY in December and 6.16% YoY expected.  The core inflation is at its highest level since September 2001!  Note that the Bank of Mexico target’s 3% inflation.

Everything you need to know about Emerging Market Currencies

What will the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) take away from the inflation data when they meet on Thursday?  At the December meeting, the Banxico surprised the market by hike 50bps to 5.5%. A 25bps hike was expected.  Markets are expecting another 50bps hike at the meeting tomorrow. It should also be noted that there is a new Governor at the Bank of Mexico, Victoria Rodriguez Caja.  She has a tough task ahead of her as she tries to lower inflation without hurting the economy.


Trade USD/MXN now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

USD/MXN had been in a downward sloping triangle since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, forming a strong base between 19.5527 and 19.7062.  The pair then broke above the descending line of the triangle on September 28th and continued higher to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the March 2020 highs to the January 20th, 2021 lows near 22.00.  The pair had been moving lower since in a descending wedge formation, breaking out on January 18th.  USD/MXN then retraced to a confluence of resistance on January 28th just below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the November 26th, 2021 spike to the January 17th low, horizontal resistance, and the 200 Day Moving Average.  This range is between 20.80 and 21.00.  The pair has been moving lower since.

20220209 usdmxn daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, USD/MXN is nearing support at the February 2nd lows near 20.4811.  Below there, long-term horizontal support is at 20.1194, then the top of the band of support (see daily) at 19.7062,  A confluence of resistance is just above at a short-term downward sloping trendline dating to January 28th near 20.6550 and the 200 Day Moving Average at 20.6724. Above there, price can move to the January 28th highs at 20.9144, then the previously mentioned 38.2% Fibonacci retracement near 20.9949.

20220209 usdmxn 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

January headline CPI was weaker than December’s while the Core CPI was stronger.  How will Banxico interpret this data?  The central bank meets tomorrow and a 50bps hike is expected. There is also a new central bank Governor.  The question traders need to ask is: Will the CPI data cause central bank members to change their views?

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.



Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex CPI Central Bank Mexico

Latest market news

View more
Update
Today 12:00 PM
DJIA, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Falter on War Fears
Today 04:00 AM
EUR/USD forecast: Divergent interest rate outlook, geopolitics deliver potent bearish mix
Yesterday 08:00 PM
GBP/USD analysis: US dollar rallies on inflation and Middle East jitters
Yesterday 12:00 PM
DJIA analysis: Risk off as stocks plunges and even gold reverses
April 12, 2024 05:46 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as banks kick off Q1 earnings season
April 12, 2024 01:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Downwards trend with red arrow
DJIA analysis: Risk off as stocks plunges and even gold reverses
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
April 12, 2024 05:46 PM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD analysis: Forex Friday, April 12, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 12, 2024 10:30 AM
      stocks_06
      Nasdaq’s bullish signal may deliver upside for the Nikkei 225
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 12, 2024 02:28 AM
        Research
        USD/JPY closes above 153 for the first time since 1990: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 11, 2024 11:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.