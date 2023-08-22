Japanese Yen Analysis: Will USD/JPY Break its Short-Term Range?

USD/JPY is holding steady near its highest levels of the year, with traders watching the well-defined short-term range from 145.00-146.60...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 23, 2023 2:45 AM
japan_08
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

USD/JPY Takeaways

  • US yields continue their relentless march higher while Japanese 10-year yields remain mired well below 1.00%.
  • USD/JPY is holding steady near its highest levels of the year, with traders watching the well-defined short-term range from 145.00-146.60.
  • A bullish breakout would open the door for a rally into the upper-140s, though the risk of intervention to strengthen the yen would rise with every tick higher.

USD/JPY Fundamental Analysis

When it comes to the US dollar broadly (and against the Japanese yen in particular), the major driving force for exchange rates lately has been bond yields. Yesterday, the benchmark 10-year treasury yield closed above 4.30% for the first time since the depths of the GFC back in 2009, and the more monetary policy sensitive 2-year treasury yield is testing 17-year highs of its own above 5.00%.

Meanwhile, despite a wishy-washy Bank of Japan attempt to loosen the 0.5% cap on its 10-year bonds last month, the 10-year Japanese government bond is still yielding a paltry 0.67%, presenting a clear (and widening) interest rate differential on either side of the Pacific. As long as the US economy continues to post surprising growth and the Japanese economy remains stuck in the proverbial mud, this interest rate differential will continue to support strength in the greenback relative to the yen.

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis USD/JPY Daily Chart

japanese_yen_fundamental_analysis_economic_calendar_20230822

Source: TradingView, StoneX

As the chart above shows, USD/JPY has carved out a well-defined short-term range between previous-resistance-turned-support at 145.00 and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at 146.60. With today’s pullback, the pair remains solidly in the middle of that range, leaving the short-term outlook neutral, but given the clear uptrend and ever-widening yield differential, the technical bias remains for a bullish breakout in the coming days.

If we do see a bullish breakout, the next levels of technical resistance to watch will be the November high near 149.00 and the October peak above 151.00, though it is worth noting that the risk of BOJ intervention will rise with every tick higher above 147.00. Meanwhile, a downside break of 145.00 support could point to a deeper retracement toward the mid-143.00s before support emerges.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: USD/JPY Forex Interest rates BoJ Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:04 PM
    Federal reserve USD $100 note
    USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 05:40 PM
      japan_02
      Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 23, 2025 10:36 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.