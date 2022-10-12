Hang Seng and China A50 dragged lower with sentiment

Another day, another handle higher for USD/JPY has traders continue to defy threats of intervention of the yen.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 12, 2022 2:08 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The baulk of Asian equity markets tracked Wall Street lower, after the IMF cut global growth forecast for 2023 from 2.9% to 2.7%. The combination of high inflation, war-driven energy prices and high food prices alongside aggressively higher central bank rates are all key components for the gloomier forecast, which also saw US growth downgraded to a mere 1.6%.

 

20221012dashboardCI  

China’s equity markets were already feeling the strain after the Biden Administration moved to cap sales of key technology to China. And not helping trade this week was the fact markets were closed for last week’s ‘golden week’ whilst global markets slumped, meaning China’s equities had to play catch-up to the doom and gloom.

 

But we have also seen Goldman Sachs cut their price targets for Alibaba and JD.com whilst outlining expectations for tepid growth in Q3. Alibaba has since fallen to a 7-month low and all eyes are on whether it will now break beneath the March low of $71.

 

20221012alibabaCI

 

Alibaba Company Profile

 

 

Hang Seng daily chart:

The Hang Seng has fallen lower for a fifth consecutive session and continued lower after breaking beneath the 16,906 low yesterday. Whilst sentiment would suggest its potential to fall below 16,000 in due course, the September low and monthly S1 pivot point sit around 16,170 – which makes for a potential support level as some traders book profits. Besides, it is rare to see markets simply cut through an important level such as the 2011 low upon first attempt, which raises the prospects of a countertrend bounce ahead of its next leg lower.

20221012hangsengCI

 

China A50 monthly and daily charts:

Meanwhile the China A50 is seriously considering a break of its YTD low, having already broken a key trendline. If the A50 can hold above the 12,387 low then it’s more likely the Hang Seng can remain above its 2011 low.

20221012chinaA50mnCI

 

We can see on the daily chart that bearish momentum has increased on the China A50 towards its current lows. It therefore seems more likely that market will test 12,570 before it retests the 13,590 high. So, like the Hang Seng, bears could either wait for a break to new lows before seeing bearish setups, or seek to fade into resistance should prices provide an initial countertrend bounce.

20221012chinaA50dailyCI

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Technical Analysis Trade Ideas China China A50 Hang Seng Alibaba Group Holding

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Technical Analysis articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    February 21, 2025 04:16 PM
      united_kingdom_02
      British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Stalls at Pivotal Resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 19, 2025 01:51 PM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Breakout Accelerates, Bears Retreat
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 15, 2025 08:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.