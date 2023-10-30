GBP/USD, S&P 500, gold, WTI analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 12:51 PM
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
View the latest commitment of traders reports

 

Large speculators were net-short GBP/USD futures for a fourth week and by their most bearish level in six months, with gross shorts rising to a 52-week high. Commodity FX pairs remain unloved with AUD, CAD and NZD futures remaining net short. Net-long exposure to EUR/USD futures rose marginally for a second week.

There were no significant change last week of net exposure to FX majors, with all pairs coming in less than 7.5k contracts. Asset managers reduced gross-long exposure to Swiss franc futures by nearly -50%, and large speculators and asset managers increased gross-short exposure to NZD futures by 20% and 15% respectively.

Safe-haven demand saw investors pile into gold futures for a second week while simultaneously trimming shorts, and with positioning not near a sentiment extreme is suggest bulls may have record highs in mind.

Interestingly, large speculators flipped to net-long exposure to S&P 500 E-mini futures for the first time since June 2022. Yet the relationship between large specs and S&P pricing is spurious, which is why I prefer to track asset managers – and their net-long exposure fell to a 24-week low and gross exposure rose to a 23-week high.

 

 

Commitment of traders – as of Tuesday 24 October 2023:

20231030cotpctrankCI 20231030cotdashboardCI

 

GBP/USD (British pound futures) - Commitment of traders (COT):

Traders continued to pile into GBP/USD shorts on the futures markets, based on the well-grounded belief that the BOE will hold interest rates this week. Large speculators increased gross shorts to a 52-week high to bring net-short exposure to its most bearish level since in six months. And as GBP/USD formed a bearish engulfing / outside week, it’s possible it could be set to break to new cycle lows if the BOE deliver a dovish hold – whether it be revealed within the statement, press conference or increased number of MPC members voting to hold (6 or higher).

20231030cotgbp

 

Gold futures (GC) - Commitment of traders (COT):

Investors continued to pile into gold futures, with large speculators and managed funds pushing net-long exposure to 15 and 12-week highs respectively. Both sets of investors reduced gross short exposure and added to longs for the past two weeks, which is what we’d expect in a healthy bullish move. And this was before prices broke above $2000 on Friday, meaning traders are likely to have further trimmed shorts and added to longs since. Net long exposure is not at a sentiment extreme, and with prices gapping higher at Monday’s open its possible we could be looking at a run for the record highs sooner than I originally thought. However, the highs around 2075 have repeatedly seen gold roll over, so it would be prudent to allow for some volatility and profit taking should gold attack those highs once more.

20231030cotgold

 

WTI Crude oil future (CL) - Commitment of traders (COT):

Oil prices fell in line with last week’s bias, which was against the consensus view. However, whilst managed funds increased short exposure for a second week, they also increased longs slightly alongside large speculators. WTI crude oil prices also found support along the 20-week EMA, and I’ve noted that the April high has provided decent buying opportunities for some choppy trade on the daily chart. It’s possible we may see prices bounce whilst prices hold above the $83 area, but I am also looking out for evidence of a swing high and for prices to fall to $80 or even $75 as part of a 3-wave correction from its September high.

20231030wti

 

S&P 500 futures (ES) - Commitment of traders (COT):

The S&P 500 broke a key trendline last week after a mixture of below-par earnings and risk-off sentiment weighed on the broader indices. Asset managers increased their gross-short exposure to a 23-week high and dragged net-long exposure to a 24-week low. Whilst the S&P 500 has risen over the past 16 Mondays and looks set to attempt a 17th, the path of least resistance seems to be lower and bears are likely looking for areas of resistance to fade into.

20231030cotsp500

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: COT Commodities Forex Market Sentiment Gold Oil GBP USD US 500

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY back below 150, Gold bugs reclaim $2000: Asian Open – 30/10/2023
Yesterday 10:46 PM
Euro Analysis: EUR/USD Bounces Back to Near Flat on the Week
October 27, 2023 05:42 PM
Nasdaq bounces back on better tech earnings
October 27, 2023 04:31 PM
Astera Labs IPO: Everything you need to know about Astera Labs
October 27, 2023 04:14 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, AMD and UK oil stocks
October 27, 2023 02:48 PM
Canadian Dollar Analysis: USD/CAD Tests 1-Year Highs After Strong US GDP
October 27, 2023 01:33 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest COT articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
EUR/USD, gold, WTI crude oil analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
By:
Matt Simpson
October 23, 2023 01:26 AM
    multiple currencies
    USD/JPY, VIX, S&P 500, WTI, gold: Commitment of traders report (COT)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 16, 2023 02:02 AM
      Research
      EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 9, 2023 01:02 AM
        channel_02
        AUD/USD, S&P 500, VIX analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 25, 2023 01:18 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.