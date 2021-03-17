Fed whistling by the graveyard Median member still expects 0 interest rates until 2024

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
March 18, 2021 1:36 AM
8 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Fed whistling past the graveyard? Median member still expects 0% interest rates until 2024

As we anticipated in our FOMC meeting preview report, the Federal Reserve did not make any immediate changes to monetary policy at today’s meeting, but that doesn’t mean it was a non-event. Below, we break down all the key developments (and non-developments) from what Bank of America called “one of the most critical events for the Fed in some time”:

Monetary policy statement

The central bank made only minimal changes to its monetary policy statement, noting that economic activity and employment have “turned up recently” though “the sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic remain weak.” The vote to leave policy unchanged was unanimous.

Summary of Economic Projections

This is where it gets more interesting.

As the table below shows, the central bank meaningfully upgraded its 2021 forecasts for economic growth (from 4.2% to 6.5%) and inflation (from 1.8% to 2.2%) while revising down its end-2021 unemployment forecast (from 5.0% to 4.5%):

Table shows projections on GDP, unemployment and inflation in the USA. Published in until 2023 March 2021

Source: Federal Reserve Summary of Economic Projections

While some of these changes merely reflect the central bank “marking to market” its forecasts to acknowledge the strong vaccine rollout and easing lockdowns over the last couple of months, it is noteworthy that these upgrades were NOT “pulled forward” from 2022 or 2023 forecasts. In other words, the Fed has materially upgraded its assessment of the US economy’s potential over the next several years, rather than merely reshuffling improvements from one year to another.

The “dot plot”

As always, the infamous “dot plot” of interest rate expectations was the most important aspect of the release. Though policymakers did start to price in earlier interest rate hikes, the shift was less hawkish than many traders had feared. Per the latest dot plot, only four (of eighteen) policymakers currently see an interest rate increase in 2022, with seven expecting a hike by the end of 2023. Nonetheless, the median Fed member still expects interest rates to remain near 0% until at least 2024!

Scatterplot shows appropriate monetary policy in 2021-2023. Published in March 2021

Source: Federal Reserve Summary of Economic Projections

Press conference

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is taking the stage to deliver his comments on the decision and the state of the US economy as we go to press. Expect reporters to grill him on the probability that any pick up in inflation will be short-lived and the stark split between market-derived measures of interest rate hikes (more likely than not in 2022) and the Fed’s own forecasts (median member expecting to remain on hold until 2024.

Market reaction

With the world’s most important central bank showing no signs of taking away the proverbial punch bowl of easy money any time soon, the market has seen a clear “risk-on” reaction to today’s release. US indices have caught a bid, though the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite remain barely in negative territory as of writing. Yields are ticking lower across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury now yielding 1.66%. In FX, the US dollar has dumped a quick 40 pips against most of her major rivals, boosting gold back above $1740.

Moving forward, data on inflation and consumer spending will be critical; if those high-frequency measures of economic activity show signs of heating up, the Fed may be forced to acknowledge that interest rates may have to rise in 2022 (or at least 2023), but as long as price pressures remain tame, “lower for longer” remains the name of the game.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Fed FOMC Powell

Latest market news

View more
Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:54 PM
10 top trading indicators you should know
Yesterday 10:54 AM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Yesterday 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Yesterday 04:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Fed articles

Federal reserve USD $100 note
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
July 26, 2023 07:04 PM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus with FOMC, ECB rate decisions looming
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 26, 2023 12:37 PM
      Federal reserve Eagle
      USD/JPY drifts to support ahead of FOMC: Asian Open – 26th July 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 25, 2023 11:00 PM
        united_kingdom_02
        US Dollar Analysis: GBP/USD Has a Look Below 1.2850 Support Ahead of the Fed
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        July 24, 2023 09:49 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.