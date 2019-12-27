DXY Driving US Dollar Pairs

As a result of the DXY move, related pairs are also having a big day.

December 27, 2019 10:15 PM

DXY Driving US Dollar Pairs

Yesterday we wrote about how the DXY had a nasty move on December 25th/26th during quiet trading, which was exacerbated by the holiday with many markets closed.  Price spiked lower by over 100 pips and bounced back to unchanged within 2 hours!  Looks like there may be some real money behind that move as the US Dollar Index continues to move lower today.  The move on the 25th had the looks of a Central Bank all over it (ie..no idea how to trade, just get it done).  Whoever is selling US Dollars today seems to have learned from that move.   Instead of dumping the US Dollar position all at once in a thin market, someone may have realized its smarter to piece meal the trade. (This is total speculation on my part).

Price so far today has retraced 61.8% of the spike lower to 96.97.  If the US Dollar breaks below, price can easily run down to the spike low at 96.59.  And as we have discussed before, if someone needs to get something done heading into year end,  price and technical won’t matter.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a daily timeframe, the US Dollar broke lower on December 13th out of the upward sloping channel where price has been since mid-2018.  Price then bounced and retested the bottom trendline  of the channel and the 200-day moving average near 97.70.  With the spike lower to the lows of December 13th, it opened the door for another move lower to the 96.59 level as possible a decisive move lower away from the channel!

Source: Tradingview, City Index

As a result of the US Dollar move, related pairs such as EUR/USD and GBP/USD are also having a big day. 

EUR/USD is up 75 pips near 1.1170 and looking to retest the highs from December 13th and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the June 25th highs to the October 1st lows near 1.1207. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

GBP/USD is up over 100 pips near 1.3090 and looking to test the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the spike higher on December 12th after the election to the low on December 23rd at 1.3137.  Resistance above isn’t until 1.3210, which is the 50% retracement level.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Watch for these trends continue into year end early next week!


Related tags: Dollar Euro Sterling Forex Central Bank EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.