DXY and XAUUSD holding key levels after BOE

Gold and the DXY typically move inversely to each other.

February 4, 2021 7:57 PM

DXY and XAU/USD holding key levels after BOE

The DXY has been on a tear lately, moving from 90.00 to 91.50 since January 22nd.  Today alone the US Dollar index moved from 91.09 up to 91.485.  The DXY hit resistance just as the BOE announced it was leaving rates unchanged and didn’t intend to signal that they were going to raise rates in the future.  As a result, GBP screamed higher.  The DXY took the brunt of the GBP move and pulled back.  Intraday support is now at 91.24 and 90.98.  Bulls will be looking to fade the pullback in DXY and buy near these levels. Strong horizontal resistance is above at the day’s’ highs of 91.485.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Conversely, Gold (XAU/USD) has been moving lower since the beginning of the year.  Gold and the DXY typically move inversely to each other.  Today was no exception.  As DXY moved higher, gold moved lower and is currently testing near-term trendline support at 1808.  The next level of support is 1802.69, the lows of January 17th and the 1800 psychological round number.   Resistance isn’t until 1830.  If price does bounce intraday, expect Gold bears to be selling near those levels.   Gold bulls will be buying near the confluence of support between 1800 and 1810.  Note that on a 240-minute timeframe, the RSI is oversold , which may indicate the precious metal is ready for a bounce.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Learn more about gold and silver trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex Gold DXY

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:28 AM
    Uptrend
    GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
        aus_04
        Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 20, 2025 10:44 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.