Australian earnings preview Qantas

February 15, 2021 10:25 AM
1 views
Australian flag

Full Year:

Qantas Airways Limited (QAN) is the flag carrier of Australia and the third oldest airline in the world. It reports its full-year numbers on the 25th of February.

The travel industry has been decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic as leisure and corporate travel ground to a halt. The crisis forced Qantas into a significant restructuring program including the grounding of aircraft and 8,500 job losses.

The recent return to domestic travel has seen the number of full-time equivalent roles stood up, increase from around 9,000 in October 2020 to 11,500 in December 2020; this is expected to increase to around 14,000 in quarter three. Currently, approximately 13,500 roles remain stood down.

The group's international business remains largely grounded apart from repatriation services and a limited number of flights to New Zealand under a one-way bubble arrangement (allows only for New Zealanders to visit Australia). Broader international travel is unlikely to resume until 2022 and is expected to take some years to fully recover.

As of 30 November 2020, Qantas had $3.6 billion in available liquidity, including $2.6 billion in cash and $1billion in an undrawn credit facility. In an update in December, Qantas said it hoped to be close to breakeven at the underlying EBITDA level for the first half and net free cash flow positive (excluding redundancies) in the second half.

Since then domestic borders have opened and shut in response to local clusters including the “Avalon” cluster in Sydney over Christmas. More recently the “Holiday Inn” cluster in Victoria has resulted in border closures during the Australian Open tennis tournament.   

Analysts are forecasting an operating loss of $65 million for the half. This is down from an operating profit of $1,896 million a year earlier. No interim dividend is expected to be declared.

The price action from the March 2020 $2.03 low has formed an ascending trend channel and is currently providing support $4.50/$4.40 area, just below the current price. Providing this support holds on a closing basis, the preference is for the Qantas share price to retest the November 2020, $5.79 high, with scope towards $6.50.

Keeping in mind, a sustained break and close below the $4.50/$4.40 support region would warn of a retest of the July $3.12 low.

Australian earnings preview – Qantas

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 15th of February 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: ASX Equities

Latest market news

View more
AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
Yesterday 11:18 PM
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
Yesterday 07:08 PM
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
Yesterday 07:04 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
Yesterday 01:06 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus with FOMC, ECB rate decisions looming
Yesterday 12:37 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
Yesterday 12:02 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest ASX articles

Research
Dow Jones, ASX 200, Hang Seng Analysis: Key level to watch
By:
Matt Simpson
July 18, 2023 02:40 AM
    Quarry and various stones
    What are the best lithium stocks on the ASX?
    By:
    Patrick Foot
    July 6, 2023 01:51 PM
      Research
      AUD, ASX 200 Analysis: The RBA paused, but it may not be the peak
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 4, 2023 05:40 AM
        Research
        Gold , ASX 200 Analysis: Morning brief - 29th May 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 28, 2023 10:53 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.