asia morning oct 21

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she is hopeful for an agreement on a fiscal stimulus package this week...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 21, 2020 6:03 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Gain on Reignited Stimulus Hopes

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks closed higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 113 points (+0.40%) to 28308, the S&P 500 added 16 points (+0.47%) to 3443, and the Nasdaq 100 was up 43 points (+0.37%) 11677.


Dow Jones Industrial Average (Daily Chart) : Still Bullish

Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView


House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview that she is hopeful for an agreement on a fiscal stimulus package this week. 

Automobiles & Components (+3.51%), Banks (+1.32%) and Consumer Services (+1.19%) sectors gained the most. Cimarex Energy (XEC +7.67%), General Motors (GM +6.75%) and Kohls Corp (KSS +6.61%) were top gainers.

International Business Machines (IBM -6.49%) gapped down to the bottom of the S&P after its third-quarter results missed expectations.

In after-market hours, Netflix (NFLX) plunged over 6% as the company said subscriber growth slowed in the third quarter.

Approximately 71% (75% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 66% (81% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.

U.S. official data showed that housing starts rose to an annualized rate of 1.415 million units in September (1.465 million units expected).

European stocks lacked upward momentum. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index slipped 0.35%, Germany's DAX 30 dropped 0.92%, France's CAC 40 lost 0.27%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was little changed.

U.S. Treasury prices eased further, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield advanced to 0.795% from 0.760% Monday.

Spot gold gained $6 (+0.31%) to $1,910 an ounce.

U.S. WTI crude futures (December) advanced $0.64 (+1.60%) to $41.70 a barrel.

On the forex front, the U.S. dollar got weaker against other major currencies as investors turned to riskier assets amid reignited stimulus hopes. The ICE Dollar Index lost 0.37% to 93.08 extending its losing streak to a third session.

EUR/USD regained the key 1.1800 level as it rose 0.45% to 1.1822. The pair has returned to levels above both 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

GBP/USD eased 6 pips to 1.2948. Talks over a post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union still showed no progress.

USD/JPY edged up to 105.49, while USD/CAD fell 0.48% to 1.3128.

AUD/USD sank a further 0.33% to 0.7047 posting a five-session decline.

The Chinese yuan stayed at an 18-month high against the dollar, with USD/CNH (offshore yuan) declining 0.25% to 6.6622.

Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Consolidation Triangle
Today 05:06 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: PM Trudeau Resigns, USD/CAD Uptrend Intact
Today 04:20 PM
Silver Forecast: Can XAG/USD Surpass $35 in 2025?
Today 04:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises with chip stocks leading the way
Today 02:13 PM
USD/JPY forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – January 6, 2025
Today 02:00 PM
EURUSD Forecast: Is 2025 a Bullish Reversal Year?
Today 12:18 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Quarry and various stones
Iron Ore Bears Eye Simandou Shock in 2025
By:
David Scutt
January 2, 2025 06:30 PM
    gold_06
    2025 Gold Technical Outlook Preview
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    December 25, 2024 02:00 PM
      gold_02
      2025 Gold Fundamental Outlook Preview
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 25, 2024 07:00 AM
        Oil extraction
        2025 Crude Oil Outlook Technical Preview
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        December 24, 2024 04:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.