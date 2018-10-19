Wall Street rebounds on corporate earnings FTSE follows

The FTSE lacked direction across the morning session but as Wall Street opened higher, rebounding after Thursday’s selloff, the FTSE followed suit.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 19, 2018 12:48 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE lacked direction across the morning session but as Wall Street opened higher, rebounding after Thursday’s selloff, the FTSE followed suit. Disappointing results from Intercontinental, a broker downgrade for EasyJet and a stronger pound were later overshadowed by a strong opening rally on the Dow. 

Big names Proctor & Gamble, PayPal and Schlumberger posting better than expected earnings soothed and lifted the market after a volatile week of trading. There is no denying that US earning season is off to a strong start. With over 15% of S&P firm having reported an impressive 83% have surprised to the upside according to FactSet. Whilst the markets were expecting a solid earning season even before it started, the concerns surrounding forward guidance so far haven’t materialised.

More wiggle room for Hammond
The pound was showing some signs of life after falling for the past two sessions. News that the government deficit has fallen to its lowest level in 11 years nudged the pound higher. The news will be well received by Chancellor Philip Hammond as he prepares for the Autumn Budget in 10 days. The extra coffers will be a token gesture towards the extra spending that Theresa May promised with the end of austerity but will not be anywhere near enough to cover the shopping list. Hammond has limited room for manoeuvre, the reality is that Hammond is unlikely to unveil huge spending plans just 5 months prior to Brexit, particularly given that we have no idea what shape Brexit will take.

Italian banks lower: Downgrade for Italy next week? 
As the European Commission criticised Rome’s draft budget proposal as a clear deviation from budget rules, Italian debt came under renewed selling pressure. Italian banks have tumbled across the week and are trading at their lowest level in 18 months as fears over the country’s debt and its financial sector refuse to go away. Italian banks such as UBI Banca, Banco BPM and UniCredit declined between 3.5% - 5.5% as they are directly exposed to sovereign debt through their holdings of Italian bonds. 
The spotlight on Italy, its debt and the FTSEMIB will continue on Monday, when the Italian government is expected to respond to the European Commission. With neither side showing any sign of backing down it could in fact be the market that decides. With concerns of another debt crisis rising and S&P Global widely expected to downgrade Italy’s credit rating, the Italian government could find themselves backed into a corner by market forces rather than succumbing to the European Commission.


Related tags: Forex EUR Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.