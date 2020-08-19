USDJPY Positive Trade Balance

Japan's July Trade Balance was released at JPY 11.6 billion surplus, better than JPY 77.6 billion deficit expected.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 19, 2020 4:58 AM
Japanese Flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
Japan's July Trade Balance was released at JPY 11.6 billion surplus, better than JPY 77.6 billion deficit expected. See the key USD/JPY levels in this video !


Related tags: Forex Forex JPY

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:15 AM
China’s ‘National Team’ may be mobilising to stabilise its crumbling equity markets
Today 04:49 AM
USD dollar on track for first 3-week rally in 6 months: The Week Ahead
Today 03:11 AM
USD/JPY, GBP/JPY: Disinflation trend a headache for hawkish Bank of Japan
Today 01:01 AM
Turo IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Turo
Yesterday 11:38 PM
Crude oil, ASX 200 look ripe for a bounce: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:56 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Oil rig in the sea
USD/CAD, Crude Oil Forecast: USD/CAD Rally Pauses as WTI Breaks Out
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 06:53 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD heading sub-$1.08?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 03:00 PM
      japan_03
      Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY Near Decade+ Highs
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      January 17, 2024 08:46 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        USD dollar perks up, EUR/USD, AUD/USD take a turn for the worse
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 17, 2024 12:05 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.