Silver A potential bullish sneak attack on the horizon

The decline of 15.80% seen in Silver from its Sep 2019 high of 19.75 has started to show positive elements for a potential bullish reversal.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 18, 2019 9:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Medium-term technical outlook on Silver (futures)



click to enlarge charts

Intermediate support: 16.60

Pivot (key support): 16.10

Resistances: 18.20 & 19.75

Next support: 15.00

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

Bullish bias in any dips above 16.10 key pivotal support and a break above 17.18 may trigger a bullish breakout to target the next intermediate resistance at 18.20 in the first step.

On the other hand, a daily close below 16.10 is likely to jeopardise the major uptrend phase in since 14 Nov 2018 low of 13.86 for a deeper corrective decline towards 15.00 support (the former resistance of a major “Descending Wedge” from Jul 2016 high & medium-term congestion area of 06 Jun/03 Jul 2019).

Key elements

  • Since its 04 Sep 2019 swing high of 19.75, Silver has staged a corrective decline of 15.80% and interestingly, price action coupled with momentum analysis do not strongly support the start of an impulsive down move sequence at this juncture.
  • The decline from 04 Sep 2019 high has evolved into a bullish “Descending Wedge” range configuration where the magnitude of the “lower lows” is lesser than the magnitude of the “lower highs”. The “Descending Wedge” resistance stands at 17.18.
  • The 16.60 current swing low area of the “Descending Wedge” confluences closely with a Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster which suggests a potential bullish inflection point.
  • The daily RSI oscillator has traced a bullish divergence signal at its oversold regional and broke above a corresponding descending resistance. These observations suggest that the recent downside momentum has started to abate which supports a potential medium-term revival in upside momentum.
  • Relative strength analysis via the ratio chart of Silver/Gold advocates a potential future outperformance of Silver against Gold.

Charts are from eSignal


Related tags: Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil forecast: WTI rallies following stronger GDP data
Today 05:30 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Digests Data, Core PCE on Tap
Today 03:59 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: Could mixed US data soothe investor nerves?
Today 01:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ pares losses after stronger GDP data
Today 01:17 PM
GBPUSD Outlook: Key Levels Ahead of BOE and Fed Polices
Today 11:02 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:50 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

indices_screen
GBP/USD, USD/JPY, VIX, gold analysis from the weekly COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
July 22, 2024 02:47 AM
    Crude_oil_USD
    WTI crude bulls regain their footing, gold trips over its ATH
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 18, 2024 12:48 AM
      Market chart
      EUR/USD, AUD/USD traders flipped to net-long exposure: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 15, 2024 01:00 AM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold weekly forecast: Powell pivot to power fresh record highs?
        By:
        David Scutt
        July 13, 2024 12:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.