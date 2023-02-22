RBNZ deliver a 50bp hike, AU wages softer than forecast

The RBNZ hiked rates by 50bp to 4.75%

The OCR is now its highest level since December 2008

The pace of tightening has slowed back to 50bp, after a single 75bp hike

75bp hikes seem unlikely again over the foreseeable futures, if at all

The tone of the meeting reads like a hawkish 50bp hike with risks attached, as opposed to November’s outright hawkish 75bp hike. But that is not to say the February meeting can be seen as a dovish 50bp hike either.

The RBNZ are willing to look through the short-term noise of cyclone Gabrielle without completely ignoring the risks of its impact on the economy. But they have downgraded the hike-increment discussion to between 50 or 75bp, when previously it was between 50, 75 or 100. And given their November meeting gave the impression a 75bp hike today was likely, the RBNZ have stepped off the hawkish gas somewhat.

Ultimately, they continue to acknowledge the need for a short period of negative growth this year to bring inflation towards target. And perhaps they will get it with the unwelcomed weather events. But upside pressures to inflation prevail, so unless the wheels fall of the economy soon, another 50bp hike seems likely at this stage. But its timing could be dictated by the immediate impact of cyclone Gabrielle.

AUD/NZD daily chart:

The combination of soft wage inflation for AU and the less-hawkish meeting has sent AUD/NZD lower. Abd that requires a revision of our earlier analysis, as it raises the potential for a pullback. Two upper spikes / bearish hammers may have marked to the top of a rising wedge, which suggests a move to 1.0740. I’m not yet convinced it could move that far – at least immediately, but a bearish divergence has formed alongside the alleged rising wedge. Therefore a break below 1.0965 could see it head for the 200-day EMA, around 1.0900.

AU wage data softer than expected (but not quite soft enough)

At 3.3% y/y, wages remain less than half of headline CPI – which is hardly the ‘wage spiral’ the RBA fear. And that should keep the hawks at bay. Both the quarterly and annual read were below market expectations and, whilst it is clearly too soon to get excited over ‘peak wages’, momentum is slowing so perhaps we are near.

Ultimately, I suspect the RBA remain on track for a 25bp hike in March and May, but the data is not weak enough to call for a pause.

Summary of the statement:

RBNZ hiked 50bp to 4.75%

Early sighs of price pressures easing

CPI and expectations remain elevated, employment remains too tight

Too early to accurately access monetary policy implications on recent weather events

The timing, size, and the nature of funding the Government’s fiscal response are also yet to be determined

Over the coming weeks, prices for some goods will likely spike and activity will weaken further than previously expected

2023 global outlook is subdued, which will weigh on NZ export markets

Continued growth in services exports will provide some export revenue offset

While there are early signs of demand easing it continues to outpace supply, as reflected in strong domestic inflation

Summary of the meeting: