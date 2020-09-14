﻿

Gold Intraday Gathering Upside Momentum

From a technical point of view, spot gold is gathering upside momentum as it may have formed a rounding bottom as shown on the 1-hour chart...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 14, 2020 11:14 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold Intraday: Gathering Upside Momentum

On Monday, spot gold gained 0.8% to $1,957 as the U.S. dollar eased. Reuters reported that AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine trial in the U.S. remains on hold as regulators are still examining the serious side effect on the British patient. Earlier, the pharmaceutical giant said it has resumed clinical trials in the U.K..


Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is expected to keeps its dovish tone after its FOMC meeting mid-week.


From a technical point of view, spot gold is gathering upside momentum as shown on the 1-hour chart. It may have formed a rounding bottom pattern, with prices trending to test the upper boundary of its recent consolidation range. The level at $1,937 may be considered as the nearest support, while the 1st and 2nd resistance are expected to be located at $1,974 and $1,992. Alternatively, a break below $1,937 would suggest that the next support at $1,920 may be challenged.



Source: Gain Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Commodities Gold

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD analysis: Focus turns to Powell as geopolitical uncertainty lingers
Today 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:49 AM
NZD/USD: Inflation the only barrier between the RBNZ and rate cuts
Today 06:11 AM
USD/CAD analysis: Canadian CPI in focus for BOC clues
Today 04:24 AM
AUD/USD bearish trend may be disrupted by China’s market open
Today 12:44 AM
USD/JPY eyes 155, WTI crude oil looks set to bounce: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Close-up of market chart
US dollar, yen, VIX, gold, crude oil analysis: COT report – April 15, 2024
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 12:48 AM
    gold_02
    Gold price reversal resembles blow-off top into escalating geopolitical tensions
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 14, 2024 11:37 PM
      gold_03
      Gold and silver are doing exactly what you’d expect after breaking key resistance
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 12, 2024 04:51 AM
        gold_05
        Crude oil, gold pullbacks unlikely to last long with inflation expectations so elevated
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 8, 2024 02:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.