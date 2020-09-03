European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has said he was "worried and disappointed" about the lack of concessions from the British government. See the key GBP/USD levels in this video !
Latest market news
Yesterday 11:22 AM
March 30, 2024 06:00 PM
March 30, 2024 04:00 AM
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
March 28, 2024 01:26 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Forex articles
March 27, 2024 01:41 PM
March 27, 2024 03:44 AM
March 26, 2024 03:30 PM