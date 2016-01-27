FOMC instant reaction Dissecting the Fed s droppings

As we noted in yesterday’s full FOMC preview report, the central bank hardly faced a decision today. After the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 27, 2016 7:34 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As we noted in yesterday’s full FOMC preview report, the central bank hardly faced a decision today. After the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade last month, a pause to evaluate the impact of rising rates was inevitable, and the recent market turmoil was merely the icing on the cautious Fed cake. Indeed, today’s statement showed a notable, but hardly irreversible, shift toward the doves [emphasis mine]:

  • FOMC: KEEPS POLICY RATE UNCHANGED AT 0.25-0.5%, VOTE 10-0
  • FED REPEATS ECONOMY EXPECTED TO WARRANT ONLY GRADUAL RATE RISES
  • FED ASSESSING GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS FOR ITS BALANCE-OF-RISK VIEW
  • FED ‘CLOSELY MONITORING’ GLOBAL ECONOMIC, FINANCIAL DEVELOPMENTS
  • FED REMOVES ‘REASONABLY CONFIDENT’ REFERENCE TO 2% MEDIUM-TERM INFLATION LEVEL
  • LABOR MARKET SHOULD CONTINUE TO STRENGTHEN
  • ECONOMIC GROWTH ‘SLOWED LATE LAST YEAR’

The nod to global economic and financial developments was widely expected, though the decision to remove the comments about being reasonably confident that inflation would rise to 2% over the medium-term was a bit more difficult to parse. To be fair, that line was hardly meaningful in the first place (how confident is “reasonably confident”? What would make Fed officials “reasonably confident”? How long is “medium-term”? etc). In our view, that decision is an effort to increase the central bank’s flexibility moving forward; in other words, it’s one less anchor that Fed members will have to grapple with when deciding whether to raise rates in the future.

The vote in favor of the interest rate “decision” was predictably unanimous, though the notoriously hawkish St. Louis Fed President James Bullard did dissent to the monetary policy statement on longer-run goals. For now, the central bank seems in general agreement, at least to the extent a group of 10 ambitious academics can be.

Market Reaction: Muted

With the statement coming out almost exactly as most analysts (including us) expected, the market’s reaction has been predictably muted. The dollar initially fell as in a kneejerk reaction to the dovish shift (at least relative to last month), but that move is starting to unwind as we go to press: EUR/USD is ticking back down toward 1.0890 from a peak of 1.0910 and 1.0870 before the announcement.

Meanwhile, US equities have fallen deeper into the red, with the DJIA now trading down about 70 points and the S&P 500 off 3. Oil has likewise dropped off while gold caught a bid. In bonds, the benchmark 10-year treasury yield has come off 4bps to 2.01%, signaling that at the margin, fixed income traders think the rate hike path will be more aggressive than they did before the release.

fedredline1-27-2016 2-28-51 PM

Related tags: EUR/USD Fed FOMC Interest rates Yellen SPX 500 Federal Reserve Matt Weller Forex

Latest market news

View more
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

germany_01
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 11:08 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Yesterday 02:00 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
        Vote being posted in ballot box
        EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 12:29 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.