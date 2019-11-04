AUDUSD Could Target 07000 if the RBA Strikes an Optimistic Tone

The stage is set for a continued rally in AUD/USD

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
November 4, 2019 1:23 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

AUD/USD Could Target 0.7000 if the RBA Strikes an Optimistic Tone

After two of the biggest weeks for macroeconomic releases (not to mention most of the top-tier earnings reports), this week’s calendar is comparatively subdued. That said, there are still some key events to keep an eye on, including tonight’s confab at the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

According to the ASX’s RBA Rate Indicator tool, the odds of the central bank remaining on hold tonight are 93% with the remaining 7% of the market betting on an interest rate cut. Since the RBA’s last meeting, Australia’s unemployment rate has dropped 0.1% to 5.2% and inflation has ticked up 0.1% to 1.7% (though this is still below the central bank’s 2-3% target range).  As of writing, traders are pricing in about a 1-in-4 chance of an interest rate cut by the central bank’s December meeting, so the release could still move markets if the tone of the monetary policy statement and the RBA’s outlook for the economy shift those odds meaningfully.

Of course, the progress of US-China trade talks is a big question market for both the RBA and Australian dollar traders. With the recent positive comments and likelihood of a “Phase One” trade deal this month, the Aussie has rallied out of a two-year bearish channel to hit its highest level in more than three months.

Source: TradingView, City Index

With the MACD indicator trending higher above both its signal line and the “0” level and the RSI recently showing a bullish divergence, the stage is set for a continued rally in AUD/USD. More optimistic comments from the RBA could take the pair toward key psychological resistance at 0.7000. On the other hand, a break back below previous resistance in the 0.6880 area (perhaps on the back of a more cautious RBA statement) would erase the pair’s near-term bullish bias.


Related tags: Forex Australia

Latest market news

View more
Gold analysis: Short-term outlook remains murky despite bounce
Today 03:30 PM
NVDA Earnings Preview: Nasdaq 100 Vulnerable Ahead of AI Darling Nvidia’s Results
Today 02:53 PM
DAX outlook: German index aims to reach new highs
Today 11:00 AM
NZD/USD: Respect the range until the Kiwi doesn’t
Today 03:23 AM
USD forecast: Positioning hints at headwinds for USD, 2-year yield
Today 02:49 AM
USD/JPY, USD/CNH uptrends under threat as dollar rally splutters
Today 01:57 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

channel_03
USD forecast: Positioning hints at headwinds for USD, 2-year yield
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:49 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/CAD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – February 19, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 01:07 PM
      Forex trading
      JPY futures near sentiment extreme, USD set to retrace? COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 01:26 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD Forecast: Can PMIs Break the Bearish Trend?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 17, 2024 02:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.