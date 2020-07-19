Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Mixed as Pandemic Keeps Exploding





On Friday, U.S. stocks closed mixed. Thewas down for a second session easing 62 points (-0.23%) to 26671. Theadded 9 points (+0.28%) to 3224, and thewas up 18 points (+0.18%) to 10645.Dow Jones Industrial Average Index: Daily ChartSource: GAIN Capital, TradingViewUtilities (+2.28%), Health Care Equipment & Services (+1.81%) and Real Estate (+1.4%) sectors performed the best, while Banks (-2.32%), Energy (-1.52%) and Automobiles & Components (-1.02%) sectors were laggards.(BLK +3.66%) jumped on better-than-expected earnings and assets under management.(NFLX -6.52%) fell on downbeat results.On the technical side, about 52.2% (52.0% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 80.4% (82.8% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.U.S. official data showed thatrose to an annualized rate of 1.186 million units in June (1.190 million units expected). The(preliminary reading) unexpectedly fell to 73.2 in July (79.0 expected).Meanwhile, thekeeps exploding across the world. The number of confirmed virus deaths has exceeded 600,000 globally, and topped 140,000 in the U.S.European stocks also ended mixed. Theadded 0.16%. Germany's DAX 30 gained 0.35%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.63%, while France's CAC 40 was down 0.31%.The benchmarksank climbed to 0.628% from 0.614% Thursday.price rebounded $12.00 (+0.7%) to $1,810 an ounce.U.S.(August) slipped 0.4% to $40.59 a barrel.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar weakened against its major peers, with thedropping 0.3% on day to 96.01.climbed 0.4% to 1.1428. It is reported that the European Union leaders were yet to agree on the size of a stimulus package, where oppositions led by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte demanded a substantially less figure.gained 0.1% to 1.2567.fell 0.3% to 107.00. This morning, government data showed that Japan's exports plunged 26.2% on year in June (-24.7% expected) and imports slid 14.4% (-17.6% expected).