Asia Morning July 15

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks were broadly higher at close, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 556 points (+2.13%) to 26642 posting a three-session rally...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 14, 2020 10:18 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: Dow Jumps 2% as Earnings Season Starts

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks were broadly higher at close, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 556 points (+2.13%) to 26642 posting a three-session rally. The S&P 500 gained 42 points (+1.34%) to 3197, and the Nasdaq 100 rebounded 87 points (+0.82%) to 10689.


Dow Jones Industrial Average: Daily Chart


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Energy (+3.61%), Automobiles & Components (+3.35%) and Materials (+2.54%) sectors performed the best. Noble Energy (NBL +10.73%), Apache Corp (APA +7.87%), Exxon Mobil (XOM +3.31%), Hanesbrands (HBI +9.51%), Ford Motor (F +4.95%) and Caterpillar (CAT +4.83%) were among top gainers.

Big U.S. banks were kicking off a new season of releasing earnings results. Wells Fargo (WFC -4.57%) and Citigroup (C -3.93%) shares closed lower.

On the technical side, about 42.6% (42.0% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 47.7% (50.1% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.

U.S. official data showed that Consumer Prices rose 0.6% on month in June (+0.5% expected, -0.1% in May).

European stocks were broadly lower. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.84%. Germany's DAX 30 dropped 0.80%, France's CAC 40 lost 0.96%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was little changed.

U.S. government bond prices stabilized, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield settled lower at 0.617%.

Spot gold price added $6.00 (+0.4%) to $1,809 an ounce.

U.S. WTI crude oil futures (August) gained 0.5% to $40.29 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index dropped 0.4% on day to a five-week low of 96.19.

EUR/USD advanced 0.6% to 1.1408. Official data showed that the eurozone's industrial production increased 12.4% on month in May (+15.0% expected), while the German ZEW Current Situation Index edged up to -80.9 in July (-65.0 expected) from -83.1 in June.

GBP/USD gained 0.1% to 1.2571. Official data showed that U.K. GDP grew 1.8% on month in May (+5.5% expected) and industrial production rose 6.0% (+6.5% expected). Meanwhile, CPI data for June will be released later in the day (+0.4% on year expected).

USD/JPY was little changed at 107.26. Later today, The Bank of Japan is expected to hold its benchmark rate at -0.10%.
Related tags: Commodities Forex Indices Equities

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.