Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks, Gold Seem Unstoppable





On Thursday, U.S. stocks charged higher, as tech stocks help to push the(+141 points or 1.24%) to a fresh record close of 11267. Thegained 185 points (+0.68%) to 27387, and therose 21 points (+0.64%) to 3349.Nasdaq 100 Index: Daily ChartSource: GAIN Capital, TradingViewMedia (+2.89%), Technology Hardware & Equipment (+2.74%) and Consumer Services (+1.75%) sectors gained the most. MGM Resorts (MGM +10.41%), Sealed Air (SEE +8.76%), Wynn Resorts (WYNN +7.42%) and Facebook (FB +6.49%) were among the top gainers.becoming the first company to have a market capitalization of 2 trillion dollars.Regarding U.S. economic data,fell to 1.19 million last week (1.40 million expected), the lowest level since March.Due later today is the(an addition of 1.48 million non-farm payrolls, a drop in jobless rate to 10.6% expected).European stocks returned to the downside. Thedropped 0.73%, Germany's DAX 30 lost 0.54%, France's CAC 40 sank 0.98%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 1.27%.The benchmarkdeclined to 0.535% from 0.549% Wednesday.price extended its power rally to a fifth session climbing $28.00 (+1.38%) to $2,066 an ounce. Meanwhile, spot silver price surged 7.3% to $28.91 an ounce.U.S.(September) fell 0.6% to $41.95 a barrel.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar was little changed at close with thestaying at 92.77.was up for a third session edging higher to 1.1876. German's Factory Orders jumped 27.9% on month in June, much better than +10.1% expected.gained 0.2% to 1.3142. As expected, the Bank of England kept unchanged its key interest rate at 0.100% and its asset purchase program at 745 billion pounds.was little changed at 105.55.advanced 0.6% to 0.7235 extending its rally to a third day. China's government will report July Trade Balance ($42.60 billion surplus, Exports -0.6% on year expected).regained the key level of 1.3300 halting a four-day decline.